Bahamas rejects claims of forced labor in Cuban medical missions

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Bahamas government has firmly rejected any suggestion that the country is engaged in forced labour, responding to recent statements concerning the Cuban health brigade system, which many Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations have praised for its contributions to regional healthcare.

“The decision is based upon the fact that there is a belief that we are engaging in forced labour by hiring Cubans,” Prime Minister Phillip Davis told reporters on the sidelines of the RF Bahamas Economic Outlook Conference on Wednesday.

“Our laws, starting from our constitution, prohibit that kind of engagement. This government will never or intend to engage in any forced labour. It’s against our laws, and we are a country of laws. We have indicated that we will review. We don’t think we have done it; we are not doing it, but we will review where we are and get back to him in due course,” Davis added.

Davis’ comments come amid heightened scrutiny following an announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who recently revealed an expansion of Washington’s Cuba-related visa restriction policy. The policy targets individuals believed to be involved in the Cuban labour export programme, which the U.S. claims includes elements of forced labour.

“This expanded policy applies to current or former Cuban government officials, and other individuals, including foreign government officials, who are believed to be responsible for, or involved in, the Cuban labour export programme, particularly Cuba’s overseas medical missions,” Rubio stated. Rubio is scheduled to visit the region before the end of this month, and will meet with CARICOM leaders to discuss this and other issues.

CARICOM leaders, including the prime ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago, have defended the Cuban medical missions, asserting that they have been instrumental in strengthening healthcare across the region. Grenada’s Foreign Minister, Joseph Andall, also reaffirmed his country’s support for Cuba, citing a “legal, moral, and ethical” obligation to maintain strong bilateral relations.

During a recent meeting, Claver-Carone, a U.S. official, clarified that Washington’s actions were part of a broader international policy, impacting other nations such as Italy and Qatar. He also emphasized that the U.S. is focused on ensuring that Cuban doctors have the right to negotiate fair wages and working conditions in accordance with International Labour Organization (ILO) standards.

The Bahamas has a history of recruiting Cuban healthcare professionals to support its medical sector. In response to the ongoing concerns, Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell stated that while the Bahamian government is reviewing the U.S. policy, it remains confident that its recruitment practices align with international best standards.

Despite the mounting diplomatic tensions, CARICOM nations continue to express strong support for the Cuban medical mission program, reinforcing their commitment to regional cooperation and healthcare development.

