Bahamas government seeks public input on mooring regulations

By Joanne Clark

In a bold move to reclaim control over the nation’s marine resources, the Bahamas government is seeking public input on sweeping reforms to its mooring regulations. The initiative aims to modernize outdated policies, tighten oversight, and—most importantly—ensure that Bahamians, not foreign entities, benefit from the lucrative mooring industry.

The call for consultations comes as the government undertakes a comprehensive review of existing leases, regulatory mechanisms, and emerging technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability. In a statement released Monday, officials stressed the urgent need for deeper engagement with local communities and experts.

“We must move to a new era, in which it is Bahamians who operate and manage our moorings and benefit from doing so,” the statement read, framing the initiative as a critical step toward economic self-reliance and marine conservation. The government was clear: keeping the economic benefits within national borders is non-negotiable.

Cracking down on compliance

Before kicking off public consultations, the government has already launched a preliminary investigation into the status of mooring fields scattered across the islands. This assessment is set to uncover how many of these fields comply with existing regulations—or don’t. The review will focus on:

  • Seabed leases: Are they in place or missing?
  • Environmental clearance: Have operators secured the necessary certificates?
  • Port and Cabinet approvals: Who’s been following the rules and who hasn’t?
  • Fees and compliance: Where’s the money going, and is everyone paying their fair share?
  • Ownership and tax compliance: Are these businesses Bahamian-owned or foreign-controlled, and are they up to date on taxes?

The findings could pave the way for significant changes in how moorings are managed and who gets to benefit from them.

Determined to make the consultation process as inclusive as possible, the government is encouraging anyone with an interest in the future of the Bahamas’ waters to register for participation by emailing [email protected]. Local government officials, island residents, commercial fishermen, recreational boaters, marine tourism operators, environmental scientists, and marine biologists are all being urged to join the conversation.

“We welcome input from all sectors,” the government said, emphasizing that diverse viewpoints will be essential to shaping policies that work for everyone. The registration process will also help officials gauge interest and ensure that consultations are both broad and efficient.

