Antigua and Barbuda seeks clarification on draft US travel ban proposal

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has formally sought clarification from the United States following reports that the Caribbean nation could be among the countries facing new U.S. travel restrictions.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, in a national address, responded to a New York Times report claiming that Washington was preparing a list of 43 countries whose nationals may face travel bans or entry restrictions. While Antigua and Barbuda were reportedly named, no official confirmation has been issued by U.S. authorities.

Browne revealed that he had instructed Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the U.S., Sir Ronald Sanders, to urgently engage U.S. officials for clarification.

“We were especially careful to emphasize that our government maintains a sanctions policy fully aligned with that of the U.S. Treasury in all financial matters,” Browne stated. “Antigua and Barbuda does not accept applications from any country currently on a U.S.-banned list, and our Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) follows rigorous vetting procedures.”

The country’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) has drawn U.S. scrutiny in recent years, with concerns raised about security risks associated with economic citizenship schemes. However, Browne reaffirmed that Antigua and Barbuda’s programme meets international security standards.

“All applications are rigorously vetted by recognized international agencies, including INTERPOL, to ensure that no applicants with a criminal background or current charges—including terrorism—are considered,” he said.

Browne also stressed that Antigua and Barbuda has a strong record of cooperation with the U.S. government on security and financial compliance, expressing confidence that the nation should not be subject to any new restrictions.

Regional concerns grow over reported US travel ban

The governments of Saint Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis have also responded to media reports suggesting that their nations are included in a draft U.S. list recommending new visa restrictions on Caribbean countries.

Both governments stated they have received no formal communication from Washington regarding the alleged classification and are actively seeking clarification.

According to reports, the draft U.S. travel restrictions categorize Caribbean nations into three tiers:

A “red list” banning all travel

An “orange list” imposing severe visa restrictions

A “yellow list” requiring corrective measures within 60 days

The New York Times report claims that Cuba has been placed on the “red list,” while Haiti faces tightened restrictions under the “orange” category. Other Caribbean nations reportedly on the “yellow list” include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and St. Kitts & Nevis.

While Browne acknowledged that the final decision rests with U.S. authorities, he remained optimistic.

“Upon any objective analysis, it will be found that there is no reason to restrict travel from our country,” he asserted.

As of now, the U.S. government has not issued a public statement on the matter, leaving Antigua and Barbuda—along with other Caribbean nations—in a waiting period for official clarification.