Turks and Caicos Islands tops Condé Nast Traveler’s list

Condé Nast Traveler recently released the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with the Turks and Caicos Islands dominating the Top 15 Resorts in the Atlantic Islands.

Of the 15 spots available, resorts in the Turks and Caicos Islands secured nine, including the top spot. With a rating of 97.82, COMO Parrot Cay earned the coveted title of Top Resort in the Atlantic Islands. COMO Parrot Cay was followed by Amanyara, The Ritz-Carlton, The Palms, The Shore Club, Ocean Club West, Ambergris Cay, Seven Stars Resort & Spa, and Grace Bay Club in 3rd, 6th, 9th,13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, and 20th respectively.

“Resorts from the Turks and Caicos Islands securing approximately half of an entire Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards category is an extremely impressive achievement for the entire country,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Josephine Connolly. “This speaks to the world-class experiences that the Turks and Caicos Islands provides. Congratulations to all of these resorts on this recognition!” added Hon. Connolly.

The Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards also recognized the Turks and Caicos Islands as the #3 island in the Caribbean and the Atlantic, with a rating of 87.98 – only 2.47 behind this year’s winner.

The tourism industry in the Turks and Caicos Islands has recovered strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to achieve significant accomplishments in 2022. Earlier this month, the Turks and Caicos Islands was nominated for three World Travel Awards, including the World’s Most Romantic Destination, the World’s Leading Island Destination, and the World’s Leading Beach Destination.

In September, Hon. Connolly was elected as Vice Chairman to represent the British Overseas Territories as part of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). Also in September, Issue 9 of Outlook Travel Magazine was published with the Turks and Caicos Islands as its cover. The month prior, the Turks and Caicos Islands was named Fall 2022’s World’s Hottest Travel Destination by Tripadvisor. And, preliminary data shows that in Q1 of 2022, the Turks and Caicos Islands was only 1.5% away from repeating its number of stay-over tourists in Q1 of 2019 – one of the best years for tourism in the country’s history.

“We are overjoyed that so many of our resorts have left such positive impressions on our visitors that on Condé Nast’s list of ‘Top 20 Resorts in the Atlantic Islands’, nine of the resorts recognized are in the Turks and Caicos Islands,” said Acting Director of Tourism, Mary Lightbourne. “We look forward to continue working with and promoting our resort partners – and seeing even more join this list”, added Lightbourne.





