Ocean Cliff Hotel: A new getaway spot in Negril, Jamaica

An escapist’s paradise, the Ocean Cliff Hotel in Jamaica beckons weary travelers looking to break out from the mundanity of urban life. This holistic resort located in beautiful, scenic Negril is a one-of-a-kind paradise, combining rustic construction with modern amenities.

The Natural Mystic

The most striking feature of this adult-only hotel is its proximity to nature. Apart from the artisanal, stone-cut cabins and the renowned Blue Mahoe restaurant, there’s no internal space – every location is kissed by the refreshing salt breeze that sweeps in from the hotel’s private beach. The space is teeming with natural flora that’s either expertly prepared into delicious meals, or make their way into the myriad of rejuvenating treatments on offer by the hotel’s Ocean Spa.

Modern Amenities

While the property embodies a strong element of all things natural and rustic, guests need not have fear disconnecting from modern life. The private one-bedroom cottages are complete with flat-screen televisions, hair dryers, wifi, and much more. To top it off, guests are provided with a cell phone upon arrival with the numbers of the staff pre-programmed in for their convenience.

Local Attractions

The Ocean Cliff Hotel is also an excellent hub to see all of what Negril and its adjoining communities have to offer. Popular attractions include a hummingbird farm, the burgeoning restaurant scene, the incredible Blue Hole, a tour of the Appleton Estate Rum factory, the Black River Safari, Mayfield Falls and a local marijuana farm. Of course, many guests opt to stay at the resort for their entire trip – lounging on the beach, marinating in the saltwater pool, experiencing the marvelous floating breakfast, snorkeling, taking catamaran tours, practicing yoga, or even learning how to cook classic Jamaican dishes.

Excellent Return Rate

At just under a year old, the Ocean Cliff Hotel boasts an incredible guest return rate. The Blue Mahoe Restaurant and Ocean Spa are delectable local attractions that are worth visiting in their own right, bringing in non-guests regularly. It’s an ideal venue for private gatherings, company dinners, and weddings, with multiple locations that can easily facilitate up to 250 patrons.

At the core of the Ocean Cliff Hotel experience is the personable and vivacious staff – an incredible team of professionals with over a decade of industry experience, committed to ensuring memorable trips that will have you eager to return.