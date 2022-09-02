National Geography ranks Tobago as number one Tropical Island for Ecotourism

Tobago has been ranked the number one ‘action-packed Caribbean Island’ by a panel of experts from National Geographic.

The island, at the edge of the Caribbean is no 25 miles long and 6.2 miles wide. It is the sister island of Trinidad which is the more developed of the two islands.

While Trinidad is home to elegant resorts, colonial cities and known for the greatest Carnival festival held in Port of Spain, Tobago is known for its lush rainforests and pristine beaches. With a plethora of natural wonders, the under-the-radar island has the largest brain coral and the highest density of bird species in the world, home to over 260 species of birds.

National Geographic describes the Main Ridge Forest Reserve, as “the island’s greatest attraction“. The Reserve, which was established in 1776, is the first forest reserve in the Western hemisphere to be legally protected. The rainforest not only harbours a variety of bird species, but also offers the perfect setting for visitors to recharge and rejuvenate.

In addition to the natural aesthetic that Tobago offers, the culture is vibrant with locals and visitors jiving to local festivals and celebrations like Sunday School, a lively street celebration held once a week in the town of Buccoo. The event is as much a celebration of the culture as it is a testament to enduring traditions dating back to 1967. The monthly event is filled with steelpan music and live DJs directed by the members of the Buccooneers Steel Orchestra. The nearly 100-year-old Crab & Goat Race Festival is another lively, annual event associated with the Easter tradition, and allows visitors to delve deeper into the island’s past.

With so much to offer from nature, culture and history, there is no doubt that Tobago is the off-the-beaten-path destination you never knew you needed to visit.