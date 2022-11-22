Jamaican Dishes to Add Your Thanksgiving Spread

Thanksgiving is here, and it’s an immensely popular holiday among Jamaicans living in the United States. Why? For one obvious reason – Jamaicans love food. And, Jamaicans often adapt and remix American holidays to give it their distinct island flair.

If you’re interested in adding a dash of Jamaica to your Thanksgiving spread, here are some dishes to consider.

Turkey Neck

In keeping with the tradition of American thanksgiving, turkey neck is an interesting spin on the classic bird. Eating the whole turkey isn’t popular in Jamaica, as it’s probably gamier than most Jamaican palettes are used to. However, turkey neck is a favorite in many Jamaican communities. The cut might seem uneconomical, with a high bone-to-meat ratio, but when pressure cooked in classic Stew Peas or prepared similar to Jamaican braised Oxtail, turkey neck produces a tender, flavorful, fall-off-the-bone meat.

Jerk Chicken

For most Jamaicans, a chicken dish is a must. After all, chicken may as well be the national dish. Poultry is the most popular meat in Jamaica given its ease of preparation and affordability. Also, for Jamaicans there’s no bad piece of the meat. At any dinner table of Jamaicans, you’ll find someone who swears by the flavor packed into the breast and another who demands the thin layer of meat on the back.

Jerk chicken is king. The flavorful, slightly charred meat is packed with flavor and history. There’s no need to limit yourself to just one chicken dish. Fried, barbecued, curried, and brown stewed chicken are all welcome at the table.

Escoveitch or Steamed Fish

With a fresh catch from a local fisherman or farmers market, you’ll be the favorite host to vegetarians and omnivores alike. Escoveitch fish is a crispy fried fish topped with pickled carrots, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, and pimentos (all-spice berries). The crispy crunchy skin takes up the flavor of the pickle and then cracks away to reveal moist, delicious fish.

Steamed fish is a rarer occasion, which makes it all the more special when it’s made. Fish stuffed with seasonings is boiled (or steamed) in stock along with potato, pumpkin, okra, and more seasoning. The dish is usually served with water crackers, which soak up the fish stock and add a delectable texture to the dish.

Rum Cake

For dessert, it’s hard to beat a good rum cake. Not for the lightweight at the table, this moist, sweet cake has more than a hint of rum flavor, with many recipes calling for over a cup of rum. Artificial rum flavor can be used as a substitute to be more accommodating to non-drinkers.

Something to Note…

On the topic of accommodation, a thing to note at any Jamaican outing is dietary preferences. Many on the island do not consume pork or pork-based products, often on religious grounds. Most Jamaicans are fine with the preparation of pork dishes, as long as they’re kept separate from other food at the table.





