Record numbers, full garages expected at Miami airport for Thanksgiving

This year, Miami International Airport (MIA) expects to have its busiest Thanksgiving travel period ever, with 1.8 million passengers projected from Friday, November 18 through Tuesday, November 29, for a four percent increase over the record-setting period in 2021.

MIA is projected to average 150,000 passengers daily during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel season, compared to 144,000 per day during the same time period in 2021. The busiest travel days are anticipated to be the Sunday before Thanksgiving Day and the Saturday and Sunday after, when more than 160,000 passengers are expected at the airport on each of these days.

Because of the record-breaking projections, MIA is expecting its parking garages to fill to capacity beginning November 17. Instead of parking at MIA’s main garages, travelers should consider using the airport’s new Economy Park and Ride lot or being dropped off by friends or family, a ride-share service, taxi, or Miami-Dade Transit’s Orange Line.

Valet parking is also conveniently located at the departures level entrance to MIA’s Dolphin garage, directly across from Door 2 of Concourse D, and in MIA’s Flamingo garage directly across from Door 20 of Concourse J.

Below are additional travel tips from MIA for Thanksgiving travel:

• Arrive at MIA at least three hours before a domestic flight and three and a half hours before an international flight to allow enough time for parking, airline check-in, and security screening.