Guide to Turks and Caicos

Think about your ideal Caribbean vacation. If you’ve never been to the region, you’re probably imagining pristine white beaches with soft, pillowy sand bordered by picture-perfect cerulean water. Maybe you’re thinking of rich, spicy cuisine that tickles the taste buds. Or, you’re picturing a storied culture packed with historical tales about the Western world and how European, Indigenous American, African and Asian cultures collided.

Whether you know it or not, you’re probably thinking of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Marine Life

The collection of tiny islands boasts some of the most memorable beaches in the world. At the top of that list is Grace Bay Beach. Not only is it a fantastic spot for lounging or playing in the clear blue waters, but due to the natural protection of the coral barrier reef system, it’s a premier snorkeling site for observing diverse marine life.

Speaking of marine life, no trip to the Turks and Caicos is complete without visiting local celebrity JoJo the dolphin. This wild Atlantic bottlenose dolphin is uniquely personable among its species. The 880-pound marine mammal can be found skimming the water racing alongside boats and teasing scuba divers on their excursions in his neck of the sea.

JoJo is one product of the Turks and Caicos government’s commitment to protecting and preserving the islands’ marine life and coastlines. The waters surrounding the islands have been a repository for not only friendly dolphins but visiting turtles, migrating humpback whales, and a host of aquatic birds during their seasonal migration. Eco-tourism is a major draw to the islands, which has already established 27 national parks and protected areas.

Local Cuisine

Marine life is an important part of the local cuisine, as well. Fresh seafood is a staple in any Belonger’s (natives of Turks and Caicos) diet. Conch, a type of sea snail found in sea shells, is a local favorite, which is incorporated into soups, chowders, and even fritters. During certain seasons, the government will incentivize local fisherpeople and chefs to incorporate overabundant predators (usually the colorful lionfish) into their dishes to help preserve the population of the more vulnerable marine life.

Culture

Turks and Caicos cuisine is the best representation of modern creole culture and maybe even considered creole 2.0. Creole is traditionally a combination of European and African influences that create a unique culture. The culture in Turks and Caicos is even more blended, incorporating aspects of Jamaican, Bahamian, and Hispaniolan culture, in addition to European and African influences. As a result, there’s a lot of overlap between the islands, so many dishes such as coconut rice and peas and boiled fish and grits will be familiar to you if you’ve visited other islands in the Caribbean.

Outside of the cuisine and the beaches, Turks and Caicos have a surprising connection to NASA. Splashdown Grand Turk is a free exhibit located on Grand Turk island that’s dedicated to the history and future of space travel. It contains memorabilia from the Space Program, a 20-foot-tall replica of the Atlas rocket which transported John Glenn who would later splashdown near the islands on his return voyage, a reproduction of Glenn’s spacesuit, and a life-sized model of the Friendship 7 space capsule. There are talks and presentations throughout to inform visitors about the history of this landmark endeavor.

Getting There

Visitors from North America and the UK do not require a visa to enter the country. At only 40 minutes from Miami by plane, travel to Turks and Caicos is relatively easy and affordable. The Providenciales International Airport is the main airport in the country and possesses all the basic amenities and in addition avenues for car rentals, taxi shuttles, and private luxury transfers.

Once you’re on the islands, you can’t go wrong with choosing a place to stay. Everywhere is seafront property. The Grace Bay Club might be the pick of the bunch. The luxury resort offers an extensive spa, three outdoor pools, access to a private beach area, golf courses, and state-of-the-art luxury rooms.

For something more rustic, Seafront Home on the Beach is one of the highest-rated AirBnB rentals and comes recommended by TripAdvisor. It’s a beautiful luxury apartment where you’re two steps away from the coast. Morning coffee, the smell of the sea, and sand between your toes… What could be better than a stay at Turks and Caicos?





