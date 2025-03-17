Legal & Immigration

White House to require social media info on immigration applications

social media
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Millions of immigrants applying for green cards, citizenship, and other benefits will soon be required to disclose their social media information as part of a new White House initiative aimed at strengthening security screenings.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a notice on March 5, 2025, outlining plans to collect social media identifiers (usernames, but not passwords) on nine immigration forms. The move aligns with Executive Order 14161, titled “Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats”, signed by President Trump on January 20, 2025.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the measure will help verify applicants’ identities and assess potential security risks before granting immigration benefits.

Who will be affected?

USCIS estimates that the policy will impact over 3.5 million applicants annually, including individuals applying for:

  • Citizenship (N-400)
  • Green cards and permanent residency adjustments (I-485, I-829, I-751)
  • Asylum and refugee status (I-589, I-590, I-730)
  • Travel documents and entry permissions (I-131, I-192)

The agency insists that the data collection will not extend to private messages or passwords but will instead focus on public social media activity.

Potential impact of social media screening

While the White House frames the policy as a necessary security measure, immigration advocates and privacy experts warn it could have serious implications for immigrants. Many fear the policy could lead to misinterpretations of social media content, delays in processing applications, and increased government surveillance.

“This will create a chilling effect where immigrants feel pressured to self-censor, fearing that even harmless posts could be misinterpreted,” said Sarah Martinez, an immigration attorney based in New York. “There’s also the question of how this data will be analyzed and whether it will disproportionately affect applicants from certain countries.”

Others worry about inconsistencies in enforcement, particularly given the nuances of language, humor, and cultural references that could be misread by immigration officers.

The proposal is currently open for public comment. Individuals have 60 days to submit feedback through the Federal eRulemaking Portal (Docket ID USCIS-2025-0003). Once the comment period ends, DHS will review the responses before deciding whether to implement, modify, or withdraw the rule.

If enacted, this policy would mark a significant expansion of the U.S. government’s use of social media in immigration vetting—a move that could reshape the experience of millions seeking a future in the United States.

