USCIS raises green card sponsor income requirements for 2025

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated the income requirements for sponsoring a family member’s green card, raising the minimum financial threshold that sponsors must meet.

The changes, which reflect adjustments based on the Federal Poverty Guidelines, are designed to ensure that immigrants will not become dependent on public benefits.

New income thresholds for sponsors

To sponsor a spouse or family member for a green card, most U.S. citizens and permanent residents must earn at least 125% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. For active-duty military members, the requirement is set at 100% of the poverty level.

For example, in 2025, a sponsor in the continental U.S. with a household of four must earn at least $40,187 per year to qualify, while an active-duty military sponsor needs a minimum income of $32,150.

The most common income threshold applies to marriage-based green card applications, where a sponsoring spouse must earn at least $25,550 annually when supporting only one relative.

Household size & minimum income requirements (2025)

Household Size Standard Sponsors (48 States & D.C.) Alaska Hawaii 2 $26,437 $33,037 $30,400 3 $33,312 $41,637 $38,312 4 $40,187 $50,237 $46,225 5 $47,062 $58,837 $54,137 6 $53,937 $67,437 $62,050 7 $60,812 $76,037 $69,962 8 $67,687 $84,637 $77,875 Each additional person +$6,875 +$8,600 +$7,913

Sponsors must submit proof of income and financial stability, including recent tax returns and current earnings, when filing a marriage-based green card or family-based immigration petition. Those who do not meet the income requirements may need a joint sponsor to ensure financial eligibility.

The new guidelines apply to green card applications filed in 2025. Immigration attorneys urge applicants to review income requirements carefully to avoid delays or denials. For more details, applicants can refer to the Affidavit of Support (Form I-864) on the USCIS website.