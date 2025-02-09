USCIS drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Green Card applicants

Effective January 22, 2025, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will no longer require applicants for adjustment of status to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination as part of their Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record.

In a policy shift that reflects the evolving response to the COVID-19 pandemic, USCIS announced that it will waive all requirements related to documenting COVID-19 vaccination status for individuals seeking lawful permanent residency in the United States.

According to the agency, this change means that applicants will not be required to submit COVID-19 vaccination records, nor will USCIS issue Requests for Evidence (RFEs) or Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs) due to a lack of proof of vaccination. Additionally, no adjustment of status applications will be denied based on an applicant’s failure to present such documentation.

The decision marks a significant departure from previous public health-related immigration requirements implemented during the pandemic. Prior to this change, applicants were required to provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccination as part of their medical examination process when seeking permanent residency.

While the COVID-19 vaccination requirement is being lifted, USCIS continues to emphasize the importance of completing all other mandatory medical and vaccination requirements as part of the adjustment of status process. Individuals applying for lawful permanent residency are still expected to comply with all other health-related eligibility criteria outlined in immigration law.

This policy update follows broader public health trends and shifting government policies regarding COVID-19-related mandates. As the landscape of pandemic-era regulations continues to evolve, USCIS may introduce further adjustments to streamline the immigration process in the coming months.