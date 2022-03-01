Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Celebrates 55th Anniversary

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is celebrating its 55th anniversary, and the St. Lucia-based Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is praising it for espousing many of the objectives critical for the achievement of regional integration in the sub-region.

The ECSC serves as a Court of Appeal for Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, St. Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

In a statement, the OECS Commission said it has taken note of the “important role played by the ECSC over the past 55 years, in its administration of an independent and accountable system of justice for member states.

- Advertisement -

“As an institution of the OECS, the ECSC espouses many of the objectives critical for the achievement of regional integration in our sub-region, and the continued partnership between the Court and the OECS Commission is vital.”

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules said the “ECSC continues to provide exemplary service to our region, as it is a critical component that underpins our integration aspirations.

“The court has sought to rise to the challenge of resilience and adaptation in the face of immeasurable challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequential impact on all sectors, including the justice system,” he added.

CMC/