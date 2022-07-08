Trinidad Rice Pelau by Chef Mina

When you think about the most iconic Trinidadian recipes, the ones that are an important part of the island’s culture, the first recipe that comes to mind is Trini pelau a tasty recipe often made on weekends and when family and friends get together. This one-pot meal originating in West Indies combines pigeon peas, meat or chicken, and rice along with fresh herbs and coconut milk. The entire dish is then flavored and colored with burnt sugar.

Here is my recipe for Trinidad Rice Pelau

Ingredients

4 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons green seasoning

2 teaspoons grated garlic

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon tomato ketchup

salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups parboiled rice, washed, and drained

3/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

2 cups cooked pigeon peas

1 cup diced carrots, optional

2 cups fresh coconut milk

2 cups chicken stock, or water

1 whole Scotch bonnet pepper

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions, white and green parts

Method

In a large bowl, place the chicken, green seasoning, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, and ketchup, along with salt and pepper to taste. Marinate overnight.

In heated pot with oil immediately add the seasoned chicken cook for 10 minutes

Add the rice to the pot, stir to mix, and cook for 3 minutes.

Add the onion, red bell pepper, pigeon peas, and carrots (if using) and cook for 1 minute.

Pour in the coconut milk and the chicken stock or water. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Reduce the heat to low, cover pot, and let the rice steam for 25 to 30 minutes or until all the liquid has been absorbed.

Garnish with chopped green onions

Serve hot