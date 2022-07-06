The Most Honorable Orette Bruce Golding – Jamaica’s Eighth Prime Minister

The Most Honorable Orette Bruce Golding: September 11, 2007, to October 23, 2011

Bruce Golding was born on December 5, 1947, and is the son of a Jamaican politician and JLP member of the Jamaican parliament, Tacius Golding. After graduating from the University of the West Indies in 1969, he was elected to the Central Executive of the Jamaica Labor Party. Three years later, in 1972, he was elected to parliament at 24. His leadership positions in the JLP: included general secretary (1974-1984) and chairman (1984-1995).

Golding was appointed minister of construction in 1980 and was the opposition spokesman on finance and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee from 1989-1995. During his active political life, Mr. Golding represented West St Catherine, Central St. Catherine, and the West Kingston constituencies.

In 1995, Golding resigned from the Jamaica Labor Party and co-founded the National Democratic Movement (NDM), serving as its president from 1995 to 2001. In 2002, he rejoined the JLP and, in November 2003, was re-elected party chairman. He was appointed senator and opposition spokesman on foreign affairs and trade.

On February 20, 2005, after JLP leader Edward Seaga resigned, Golding was elected leader of the Jamaica Labor Party and reelected to Parliament as MP for West Kingston. After conducting a well-organized campaign in 2007, he led the JLP to victory in September 2007 over the PNP led by Portia Simpson Miller. He was sworn in as Jamaica’s eighth prime minister on September 11, 2007.

He approached his role as prime minister with a serious overt approach, and great dedication, setting out to reform the nation’s economic system. He gained respect for himself and Jamaica in the regional and international community.

However, his promise and zest to lead Jamaica to prosperity were ruined by the huge national controversy related to the extradition of a Jamaican crime lord, Christopher “Dudus” Coke, that erupted in 2009. As the controversy surrounding Coke deteriorated, it damaged all the political capital Golding gained when he was appointed prime minister. Members of civil society called for his resignation, and the opposition PNP tabled a motion of no confidence. The motion was defeated along strict party lines, and Golding remained in office on a 30 to 28 vote. Eventually, with new general elections on the horizon, he resigned as leader of the JLP and prime minister on November 25, 2011, having served for four years.

Before his resignation, Bruce Golding suggested that Jamaica break its ties with the British monarchy and become a republic. During a budget debate, Golding said that “transforming Jamaica from a monarchical to a republican state means no disrespect and must not be interpreted this way.”