fbpx
spot_img
Jamaica-Trinidad-60-indepdence

Koffee- the Grammy Kid

Entertainers
spot_img

Mikayla Victoria Simpson better known as Koffee, is a Jamaican reggae singer, songwriter, rapper, deejay and guitarist from Spanish Town, Jamaica. Born February 16, 2000, she released her debut single “Burning” in 2017 at the age of 17.

Koffee may be small in stature, but her modesty is no match for her big vocals and lyrical ingenuity. The 5’0, self-described “sing-jay-guitarist” is one of the most exciting, forward-thinking, globally focused teenage talents to emerge out of Jamaica.

Koffee was raised by her hard-working mother, her father having left for New York when she was an infant. “Mummy struggled so I didn’t have to,” remembers Koffee.

An occasional actress who works for the Ministry of Health and who gives sex education and body positivity talks to young people, Koffee’s mum sheltered her daughter from a lot of the violence that afflicted their community. “I was aware of curfews and shootings growing up, but it wasn’t necessarily a reality for me because I didn’t experience anything directly,” she says. “I would hear about gunshots over in [neighboring] Gordon Pen, but where I live, in Eltham View, it’s a mellow vibe. It’s a pretty friendly community, we know each other for the most part and we get along well.”

Koffee’s first musical inspiration stemmed from her mother’s religious background. She sang in her church choir, taught herself guitar at the age of 12 on an instrument borrowed from a friend, and began writing lyrics inspired by listening to reggae singer Protoje.

Though she was able to avoid explicit scenes of bloodshed, the socio-political problems that permeate parts of Jamaica have seeped into her music, helping to make Koffee the artiste she is today. “With a lot of my music, it’s about entertaining people while highlighting problems in order to try and find a solution. I genuinely want to make the world a better place,” she stated.

Awareness of the violence and social problems she witnessed growing up has influenced her lyrics, and besides Protoje and Chronixx she has cited Super Cat and Giggs among her musical inspirations.

Koffee gained popularity after uploading a video to Instagram of her singing in 2017 she released her first single, “Legend”, with just her voice and acoustic guitar. A tribute to Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, the song became a viral Instagram hit, once the athlete reposted it on his own Instagram.

Since then, Koffee has continued to bless us with amazing reggae hits such as   “Toast” which became number 1 as the best result in the weekly music chart Jamaican Top 40 Top Chart and spent 185 weeks on the listing. The song was also listed on President Obama’s 2018 playlist. Other top hits include Pressure featuring Buju Banton, Lockdown, Lonely, Blazin and West Indies.

Her 2019 EP Rapture won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, making Koffee the youngest person, and only woman to be to be awarded in the Best Reggae Album category.

Koffee was a musical guest on Nick Cannon’s sketch comedy and improv television series Wild ‘N Out which aired on February 18, 2020.

In October 2020, Koffee was named by Elle magazine as one of “10 Trailblazing Women Changing The Future You Need To Know”, the others being: Mowalola Ogunlesi, Tobi Kyeremateng, Ngozi Onwurah, Simi Lindgren, Balanda Atis, Magdalene Abraha, Holly Fischer, Celeste and Margaret Busby.

Her debut full-length album, Gifted, was released on 25 March 2022 to positive reviews.

 

 

Take me back to Celebrating 60
spot_img

Other Leaders

Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Daddy Abolitionist Samuel Sharpe

The year is 1831, and most people in the...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Norman Manley: A Champion of the People

Tall, handsome, physically attractive, articulate, brilliant, a scholar and...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Alexander Bustamante: A People Mobilizer

"We no wan' no white man yah!" echoed the...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Keith Christopher Rowley – Trinidad and Tobago’s Seventh Prime Minister

Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley is the incumbent prime minister...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC MP – Trinidad & Tobago’s sixth and only female Prime Minister

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, often referred to by her initials KPB, is...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Dr. Basdeo Panday – The Fifth Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

Dr. Basdeo Panday, a Trinidadian lawyer, politician, trade unionist, economist, actor,...

Mango Chow By Chef Minna Lafortune

It is summer and of course mango season.  Mango is also my favorite fruit. Mango can be eaten ripe, green, almost ripe (or “turn”...
Read more

Trinidadian reelected to Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women

Trinidadian scholar Professor Rhoda Reddock has been reelected to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) for another three years. Professor Reddock,...
Read more

Daddy Abolitionist Samuel Sharpe

The year is 1831, and most people in the British colony of Jamaica are slaves, compelled to work in sugar cane fields for 12...
Read more

Raxann Chin Celebrates first Costume Design Nomination for Independent Series Award.  

Award-winning couturier Raxann Chin recently received her first television nomination for Best Costume Design at The Independent Series Awards held in Hollywood. The award, known...
Read more

Mike McCallum, a Shrewd Tactician in the Boxing Ring 

The sport of boxing has been kind to Jamaicans over the years, and one of the main pugilists to have come out of this...
Read more

Bert Cameron, a 400m World Champion Who Was Struck Down by Injury at the Peak of His Powers  

Despite becoming the first 400m champion at the inaugural World Championships in Helsinki, Finland in 1983, Bertland Cameron is perhaps best remembered for a...
Read more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Mango Chow By Chef Minna Lafortune

Mango Chow By Chef Minna Lafortune

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content