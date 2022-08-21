fbpx
spot_img
Jamaica-Trinidad-60-indepdence

George Kerr, the first Jamaican recognized with the raising of the flag 

Athletes
spot_img

A debate can be had about who is the greatest or the best athlete Jamaica has produced. Such is the nature of sport, but one of the things that is undebatable is that George Ezekiel Kerr was the first man to have the Jamaican flag flown in recognition of winning a gold medal at the 1962 Central American and Caribbean Games held inside Kingston’s National Stadium.

Kerr, who specialized in the 400m and 800m races, won his specialty double, as well as the 4x400m relays, much to the delight of his countrymen.

Born in Hanover in 1937, Kerr represented the British West Indies at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games where he won bronze medals in the 800m and the 4x400m relays.

Representing Jamaica at the next Olympic Games cycle in 1964 at Tokyo, he finished just outside the bronze medal in fourth place in both the 800m and the 4x400m relays. Such was his prowess at the time that he broke the world record in the 800m semi-finals but lost the bronze by less than one-tenth of a second, though running his fastest-ever time of 1:45.9 minutes.

In 1959 he won gold in the 400m and the 4x400m relay while claiming a silver medal in the 800m at the Pan American Games in Chicago. At the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, Wales, Kerr won a bronze medal in the 4×400-yard relay, then at the next cycle in 1962 in Perth, Australia, he was on fire. He won the 440 yards and the 4×440-yard relay while winning a silver medal in the 880-yard contest.

In 1966 at the Kingston Games, he claimed a bronze medal in the 880 yards contest.

 

Take me back to Celebrating 60
spot_img

Other Leaders

Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Daddy Abolitionist Samuel Sharpe

The year is 1831, and most people in the...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Norman Manley: A Champion of the People

Tall, handsome, physically attractive, articulate, brilliant, a scholar and...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Alexander Bustamante: A People Mobilizer

"We no wan' no white man yah!" echoed the...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Keith Christopher Rowley – Trinidad and Tobago’s Seventh Prime Minister

Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley is the incumbent prime minister...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC MP – Trinidad & Tobago’s sixth and only female Prime Minister

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, often referred to by her initials KPB, is...
Jamaica / Trinidad 60

Dr. Basdeo Panday – The Fifth Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

Dr. Basdeo Panday, a Trinidadian lawyer, politician, trade unionist, economist, actor,...

Usain Bolt, is simply the GOAT! 

As an athlete in the sprints, Usain Bolt is admired and classified as the greatest of all time (GOAT), but he’s much more than...
Read more

Michael Holding, the express fast bowler who helped put West Indies on top  

  Michael Anthony Holding is one of the greatest fast bowlers produced by Jamaica, the West Indies, and the world. And he followed up his exploits...
Read more

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the little engine that could and did! 

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's career was almost derailed before it even started as forces tried to threaten to remove her from Jamaica’s top three representatives at...
Read more

Elaine Thompson-Herah has touched dizzying heights 

When Elaine Thompson-Herah is at her best, not many sprinters can deny her. But the problem is that with the exception of the 2016 and...
Read more

Hit Maker Jimmy Cliff

Known as a consistent hit maker, Jimmy Cliff (James Chambers) has released classic hits since the 1960s. His world-renowned songs include masterpieces, such as...
Read more

Places to Visit in St Thomas Jamaica

St Thomas in the East as this parish was once called boasts more historical significance to Jamaica than tourism. It is the birthplace of...
Read more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Leon Edwards stuns Usman to claim UFC welterweight title

Leon Edwards stuns Usman to claim UFC welterweight title 

Click here to view
Skip to content