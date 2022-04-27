Wife of Konshens Found After Being Reported Missing in Miami

Latoya Spence, the wife of dancehall artiste Konshens, has been found hours after she was reported missing in Miami, Florida.

Early on Wednesday, the official Twitter account for the Miami Police Department tweeted a photo of Spence with the caption:

“We need assistance locating 41-year-old Latoya Ameik Spence who has been reported missing from the #Edgewater area. She is 5’5”, 145 lbs. and was last seen driving a 2017 Matte Black Jeep Wrangler with oversized tires. If you’ve seen her please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.”

Latoya is also reportedly four months pregnant.

Hours after the report, the deejay, whose given name is Garfield Spence, announced on Instagram that she had been located and was in a hospital.

“She had an accident and got admitted without my knowledge,” he explained.

“Realising she was not responding to calls and texts I started calling around to hospitals. After calling all hospitals in the area and them all saying no patient by that name was there, I had no choice but to alert the police.”

Konshens continued, “The police did their own search and found out that she was indeed admitted. She was already found before the news alert went out but it was already in motion.”

“Many thanks for all the calls and prayers. She is now in recovery with no serious injuries. Give thanks,” he added. “This is a tuff time for our family and I will appreciate all the privacy we can get at this time.”

Konshens and Latoya tied the knot on November 19, 2017, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriot Harbour Beach Resort and Spa in Florida. The couple have a six-year-old son, Liam.