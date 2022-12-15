Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise A Mesmerizing Success

The Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise, which took place on December 4th – 9th, has completed its maiden voyage since a two-year hiatus mandated by the pandemic. This year, an incredible 3,500 patrons elected to spend five days on the top-of-the-line cruiser, immersed in Jamaican culture.

It Never Gets Old

We were able to catch up with the cruise’s official yoga instructor, Nadine McNeil, who has for several years hosted daily yoga classes on the cruise. “My first cruise was in 2013, and it never gets old, man,” McNeil told us shortly after anchoring in Miami. She noted that she was exhausted, but fulfilled, reveling in her 5-day escapade.

When passengers disembarked from Miami, Florida on December 4th, they were treated to a pre-boarding party hosted by Jamaican icon Bambino, setting the tone for the voyage. The cruise, which was co-founded by Grammy Award-winning Reggae artist, Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, would go on to stop in Falmouth, Jamaica and Ocho Rios, Jamaica before returning to Miami.

Bevy Of Activities

Set on a Royal Caribbean ship, guests had the freedom to craft their own cruise adventure. Music connoisseurs lived by the stage areas, experiencing the history of Jamaican music. “Everyone from Burning Spear to Ding Dong,” Nadine explained.

Other acts included Shabba Ranks, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, Stephen “Ragga” Marley, Bounty Killer, Cham, Morgan Heritage, Cocoa Tea, Sizzla, Maxi Priest, Tarrus Riley, Etana, Naomi Cowan and several others.The Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise is more than a concert; fans of these artists were able to get up close, take pictures, have conversations, and receive autographs.

Classic Jamaican films were shown throughout the day – Shottas, Marley, Dancehall Queen, and many more. Activities included an artist Q+A with recent Grammy-nominee Kabaka Pyramid, yoga classes with McNeil, fitness classes with Kamila McDonald, domino tournaments, on-deck football matches, and World Cup viewing parties.

“It’s like you took a little parish and put it on a boat for five days, and mek it run up and down,” joked McNeil.

Global Patronage

Despite the Jamaican focus, cruisers came from all over. There was a large contingent from the Jamaican diaspora, but also guests from Japan, Africa, and across Europe. “The impact of our music (Reggae, Dancehall, etc.) is unrivaled across the planet,” boasted McNeil. “Many Jamaicans do not realize the global impact that we have – we don’t realize the extent of our [cultural] largeness.”

Tickets for next year’s cruise are already available for purchase. Prices start at US$1,124 per person, with payment plans available. Tickets typically go fast, so those looking to attend are encouraged to book now or regret it later.





