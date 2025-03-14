Sting and Shaggy Perform ‘Til A Mawnin’ on The Tonight Show

Reggae icons Sting and Shaggy recently brought their latest single, Til A Mawnin, to live television audiences with performances on LIVE with Kelly and Mark and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Their whirlwind trip to New York City showcased the infectious energy of their new track, marking a major milestone in its growing success.

For two days, Sting and Shaggy infused reggae into the heart of the city, making a major impact with a takeover of Miss Lily’s 7A Cafe, where they hosted an electrifying meet-and-greet and performance alongside veteran selector Max Glazer. The pair also sat down for in-depth discussions on their music with HOT 97, Entertainment Tonight, The Associated Press, and other media outlets.

Following its February 28 release via Ranch Entertainment & VP Records, Til A Mawnin has been gaining momentum, culminating in a massive New Music Friday billboard takeover in New York City’s Times Square.

Co-written by Shaggy, Sting, and legendary producer Henry “Junjo” Lawes, “Til A Mawnin” reinterprets the classic “I’m Not Getting Crazy” Riddim, originally backed by the iconic Roots Radics Band. This riddim has provided the foundation for reggae classics like Don Carlos’ “I’m Not Crazy,” Frankie Paul’s “Worries in the Dance,” and Yellowman’s “Getting Married.” The updated version, produced by Shaggy and Shane Hoosong, breathes new life into the dancehall staple while preserving its roots.

The track was mixed by four-time Grammy winner Robert Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering. Its accompanying music video, directed by Jay Will, visually celebrates reggae’s deep-rooted influence and global reach.

With a high-energy NYC takeover and a growing wave of success, Sting and Shaggy’s latest collaboration is proving to be a powerhouse anthem in the reggae scene.