Entertainment

Sting and Shaggy Perform ‘Til A Mawnin’ on The Tonight Show

shaggy and sting
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2106 -- Pictured: (l-r) on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Reggae icons Sting and Shaggy recently brought their latest single, Til A Mawnin, to live television audiences with performances on LIVE with Kelly and Mark and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Their whirlwind trip to New York City showcased the infectious energy of their new track, marking a major milestone in its growing success.

For two days, Sting and Shaggy infused reggae into the heart of the city, making a major impact with a takeover of Miss Lily’s 7A Cafe, where they hosted an electrifying meet-and-greet and performance alongside veteran selector Max Glazer. The pair also sat down for in-depth discussions on their music with HOT 97, Entertainment Tonight, The Associated Press, and other media outlets.

Following its February 28 release via Ranch Entertainment & VP Records, Til A Mawnin has been gaining momentum, culminating in a massive New Music Friday billboard takeover in New York City’s Times Square.

- Advertisement -

Co-written by Shaggy, Sting, and legendary producer Henry “Junjo” Lawes, “Til A Mawnin” reinterprets the classic “I’m Not Getting Crazy” Riddim, originally backed by the iconic Roots Radics Band. This riddim has provided the foundation for reggae classics like Don Carlos’ “I’m Not Crazy,” Frankie Paul’s “Worries in the Dance,” and Yellowman’s “Getting Married.” The updated version, produced by Shaggy and Shane Hoosong, breathes new life into the dancehall staple while preserving its roots.

The track was mixed by four-time Grammy winner Robert Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering. Its accompanying music video, directed by Jay Will, visually celebrates reggae’s deep-rooted influence and global reach.

With a high-energy NYC takeover and a growing wave of success, Sting and Shaggy’s latest collaboration is proving to be a powerhouse anthem in the reggae scene.

More Stories

spice-army-at-red-bull-culture-clash

Spice Army wins Red Bull Culture Clash 2025

The Queen of Dancehall, Spice, and her powerhouse crew, Spice Army, have claimed victory at the Red Bull Culture Clash 2025 in London, solidifying...
jah cure

Jah Cure to face Netherlands Court of Appeals in June hearing

Reggae artist Jah Cure is set to appear before the Netherlands Court of Appeals on June 18, 2025, for a substantive hearing that will...

Reggae fans and Jamaican officials pay tribute to icon Cocoa Tea

The reggae world is reeling from the loss of legendary Jamaican singer Cocoa Tea, who passed away on Monday at the age of 65...
King Charles praises Bob Marley

King Charles praises Bob Marley’s legacy: ‘He gave the world a voice’

King Charles has paid tribute to reggae legend Bob Marley, describing his “marvellous, infectious energy” and the lasting influence of his music. In a new...
Jahshii and Bugle

Jahshii & Bugle to headline Livewire’s second instalment at Tracks & Records

After a spectacular debut, the Livewire concert series returns to Tracks & Records on Thursday, March 27, with two powerhouse artistes—Jahshii and Bugle—set to...
Cocoa Tea

Reggae legend Cocoa Tea dies at 65 in Fort Lauderdale

Jamaican reggae singer Cocoa Tea, known for his smooth vocals and timeless hits, has died at the age of 65. He passed away on...
RAGS Mas Domnik

‘RAGS’ wins 2025 Dominica Bouyon Road March title

The infectious track "RAGS" has been crowned the 2025 Bouyon Road March champion, marking a historic win for Dominican artists Gael “Trilla G” Jno....
Bob Marley's grandson Joseph Mersa dies at 31

Jo Mersa Marley’s birthday celebrated in song at Bob Marley Museum

The Bob Marley Museum in Kingston was electrified on Saturday night as reggae icons and rising stars gathered to honor the late Joseph "Jo...
Mavado son

Mavado threatens legal action after son’s murder conviction overturned

Dancehall artist Mavado has announced plans to pursue legal action against those he accuses of orchestrating a “cruel act of injustice” against his son,...
Protoje

Protoje drops new reggae anthem ‘BIG 45,’ kicks off international tour

Grammy-nominated reggae artist and producer Protoje has released his latest single, “BIG 45,” through In.Digg.Nation Collective and Ineffable Records. The track, which dropped today, is...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Miss Tinglin, at the Huacachina Desert Tour, which departed from Lima, Peru.

JN Bank encourages travel to Peru with new savings initiative

Skip to content