Spice Secures Woman in Media Award

First time Grammy nominee Grace ‘Spice’ Hamilton has secured the honorary Woman in Media Award for her outstanding contributions to music and entertainment.

The annual Black Women in Media (BWIM) Awards celebrates the accomplishments of women of color who have made exceptional contributions to communications, media, entertainment, literature, publishing, TV and film, technology and so much more.

Over the weekend, Spice was one of several Grammy nominees and women in entertainment honoured by the BWIM Group.

Spice, in reflecting on her accomplishments, which includes her first Grammy nomination for her album ‘Ten”, shared that she is grateful that her hard work has paved the way to her success.

“I am super happy and grateful for this award; it is truly an honour and an outstanding achievement for me and my fans. It is a joy to be recognized for my hard work, but I owe it all to God and my support team. My loving partner Justin, my beautiful children, family, friends, VP Records, and my Magnum family. Thanks to Magnum for flying all the way out here with me to follow my journey. They have been getting all the exclusive details so that I can share this experience with my besties. I also want to thank the Black Women in Media group for this award it means a lot to me,” she said.

Through the years, Spice has been a trail-blazing force in the dancehall industry and as the years go by her accolades continue to grow.

The dancehall queen is the CEO of Graci Noir, a lounge wear and clothing brand as well as Faces and Laces, her luxury hair and beauty brand.

Spice is also the brand ambassador for the official drink of dancehall, Magnum Tonic Wine, where she has her own talk show called Magnum Spice It Up, which explores topics relevant to the dancehall community which connects her to her fans.

Regional Marketing Manager for Magnum, Kamal Powell, says the team is proud of Spice and her accomplishments.

“We are extremely proud of Spice not only as our brand ambassador but as a talented stalwart in the industry. Her contribution to this esteemed genre is extraordinary and we are proud of her success and will continue to support her on this exciting journey, Road to the Grammy’s as we call it! This Black Women in Media award is not only important to Spice but her fans around the world and her homeland Jamaica,” he said.

As an active face of the brand, the Magnum team provided support for Spice on her journey to the Grammys recently.

In March, Magnum hosted a nomination party for Spice in Atlanta, Georgia, to celebrate the historic moment with her friends and well-wishers.

Spice is the first female hardcore dancehall artiste to be nominated in that category. She was nominated for her debut album ‘Ten’, produced by dancehall legend Shaggy.

American reggae band SOJA took home the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album at the 64th annual Grammy awards ceremony on April 3.

Even though Spice did not win, she was very grateful to be nominated and thanked her fans for their continued support.