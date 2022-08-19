Spice confirms breakup with Justin Budd

The dancehall queen, Spice has finally broken her silence on the split between her and Justin Budd.

Spice who first publicly shared their romance in 2020 finally addressed the months-long speculation about the breakup and shared her reason for their split.

According to the Grammy-nominated artiste, she’s unable to deal with a controlling man. “Me love if you want man fi control yuh, mek you no go deh wid him” Spice stated during her Instagram Live video.

- Advertisement -

Fans who have been speculating that the pair are no longer together asked about Justin and stated how much they missed him.

“Every minute unu a talk bout ‘mi miss rasta’… mi wuk too hard fi deh which part me deh me don’t want no man stress, mi nuh no man hold me down, me nuh want no man tell me wah fi do, mi nuh want no man tell me say me can’t dance, me can’t do this, me can’t skin out, mi can’t bruk out, me can’t wear certain clothes, me can’t this, me can’t that,” Spice stated.

Spice who was addressing a fan who was asking about Budd during the Instagram Live got on her savage mode and stated that she would send the fan Budd’s number.

The dancehall queen who is known for her lyrics and her exceptional performances stated that she chose her fans and she’s not changing to please anyone.

“Every minute unu a ask me this and unu a ask me that, mi have a choice and me choose unu, me choose fi perform the same way me always perform, me choose fi be me same self. Me not changing to please nobody.”

Spice met Justin in Atlanta while filming for Love and HipHop, where she is now a regular cast member. The two have been seen enjoying vacations in Jamaica as well as Mexico.

Spice has deleted all photos of her and Budd from social media. Budd has not publicly spoken about the relationship, but he still has photos of them together on his Instagram account, including with her children.

While promoting her single Go Down Deh with Shaggy and Sean Paul on the Wendy Williams show last September, Spice told the host that she was single, the first signal that there was trouble in paradise.

Spice and Justin Budd later had a fight on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta over the statement. At the time, Spice had revealed that the couple had a falling out. The couple had another fight on the show, this time over Spice’s dancing and performance.

Spice had explained that Justin felt her dancing and backing it up on stage was not respected even though it is part of her culture. Her dancing also forms a big part of her stage experience, earning her the coveted title of “Queen of the Stage ” due to her energetic performances involving her dancing, splitting, and performing other moves. These dance moves are not considered sexual in Jamaican culture, especially for entertainers.

One can say that this was maybe too much for the relationship hence the split. We will never know as some fans of Love and Hip Hop are speculating that there was never a relationship to begin with and it was fake, just for the show.