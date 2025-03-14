Spice Army wins Red Bull Culture Clash 2025

The Queen of Dancehall, Spice, and her powerhouse crew, Spice Army, have claimed victory at the Red Bull Culture Clash 2025 in London, solidifying their dominance in the world of sound system clashes.

Taking place at DRUMSHEDS on March 8, the event saw a sold-out crowd of 10,000 fans witnessing a fierce four-round battle that ended with the Jamaican team lifting the coveted trophy.

The competition featured strong challengers, including Voice of the Streets (VOTS), led by Kenny Allstar and featuring UK heavyweights like Ghetts, Big Narstie, and DJ AG. Nigerian collective Native, helmed by Teezee, brought NSG, Spinall, and Pa Salieu to the stage, while Homegrown, led by DJ Jyoty, showcased artists like Flowdan and Lil Silva. However, it was Spice Army, featuring Jiggy D, Loyal Squad, Mak 10, Noah Powa, Rampage Sound, and Richie Feelings, that ultimately won the crowd over with their high-energy performance and strategic dubplate selections.

Spice Army impressed with exclusive dubplates from legendary artists such as Sting, Giggs, and Vybz Kartel, but it was their surprise guest appearances from Chip and D Double E that sent the crowd into a frenzy. The energy peaked with unexpected performances from Skraps and Lady Leshurr, igniting a sea of Jamaican flags waving in celebration.

This year’s Red Bull Culture Clash trophy, designed by jungle pioneer Goldie, marked a special milestone as he returned to the event 15 years after leading his Metalheadz crew to victory. Alongside the prestigious trophy, Spice Army will also receive a brand-new reward—a set of custom-designed championship rings, created in collaboration with London’s premier jeweler, A Jewellers, to commemorate their triumph in the ultimate battle of sound.

With this victory, Spice Army cements its place in the Red Bull Culture Clash history books, setting the stage for an exciting title defense in the next edition of the competition.