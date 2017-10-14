So Much Things to Say on Bob Marley

The paperback edition of Roger Steffens’ book, So Much Things to Say: The Oral History of Bob Marley, will be released next year.

Steffens, 75, told Caribbean National Weekly that distributors W.W. Norton & Company plan to ship the paperback version to stores in late 2018.

Strong reviews

The book was first released in the United States in July and has received strong reviews and coverage from major publications such as Rolling Stone and Publisher’s Weekly.

French music historian Bruno Blum praised it as “by far the most important and definitive book written about Bob Marley.”

‘So Much Things to Say’ contains interviews Steffens conducted with persons in Marley’s inner circle such as his former mentor Joe Higgs, former managers Allan ‘Skill’ Cole and Danny Sims, and Cindy Breakspeare, his longtime lover and mother of one of his many children.

Sensational accounts

‘So Much Things To Say’ has a number of sensational accounts of Marley’s early years in Trench Town, the Kingston, Jamaica slum where he was raised; his tumultuous marriage to Rita Anderson and a meeting with a leading Mafia boss in New York City 1980.

New York-born Steffens, a Viet Nam veteran, met and interviewed Marley in 1979 when he was touring the United States. He has since written extensively on the reggae legend who died in May, 1981 from cancer at age 36.

This project, he points out, maybe his most successful.

“Of the seven reggae/Marley books that I’ve written this one has, without question, received the most worldwide attention with near unanimous praise for its honesty and candor, and for the huge number of new revelations that even the hardest core Marley fans have not known,” he said.