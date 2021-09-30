Skillibeng Ready to Drop New Album- Crocodile Teeth

Crocodile Teeth The Album, by Dancehall artist Skillibeng, is to be released soon.

On Sunday evening, the Eastsyde musician revealed the release date of his new album, which he predicts will be “one of the biggest in history,” on October 15.

Crocodile Teeth The Album will have just 12 tracks, which is much fewer than the 35-track The Prodigy Mixtape from 2020 and the 21-track The Prodigy: Ladies Only Edition from 2021.

According to a recent Instagram post, the new collaboration will feature American rappers Bobby Shmurda, Rich the Kid, and Lil Zack, as well as English artist Stefflon Don and Jamaican Dancehall singers Popcaan, Spice, and newcomer Davianah, the daughter of Reggae singer Tony Rebel.

He also released the album’s cover artwork, which depicts the cage of a crocodile’s jaw, with the reptile’s teeth replaced with blood-soaked bullets, courtesy of Cover Art Express.

According to the Brik Pan Brik deejay, he owes the album’s completion to the enemies who tried to stop him. “I’ve seen numerous people try to stop me. Thank you very much! “Your energy has been transformed into really positive energy,” he said in the caption.

Skillibeng then expressed gratitude to everyone who has shown their support. “Words will never express how much I adore my followers, Esyde, till the day I die! “It can only get better,” he added.

Crocodile Teeth, released in September 2020, apparently as a diss tune intended against Skillibeng’s Dancehall compatriot Intence, went on to become one of Skillibeng’s most popular releases. It has now received over 27 million views on YouTube alone, and has been remixed by American rapper Tory Lanez and the Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj, landing it on the Billboard Hot 100 rankings.

Now, with a whole album and a new, flagship remix featuring American rapper Bobby Shmurda, the deejay hopes to extend the concept’s shelf life. That remix, with its catchy soundtrack, was teased with bars from the Brooklyn rapper back in June.

Rocket Launcher looks to have been created by Rich The Kid and Popcaan during the rapper’s visit to the island earlier this year. Kid previously worked with Skillibeng on Real Boss, alongside rapper Jay Critch.

See full tracklist below.

Crocodile Teeth (Remix) ft. Bobby Shmurda

Sweeten Your Pain ft. Davianah and Lil Zack

Piana

Beethoven

Thee Most Power

Richer ft. Spice

Eastsyde King

Rocket Launcher ft. Popcaan and Rich The Kid

Wheelie

Dream

Stefflon Don ft. Stefflon Don

15Teen

Production credits for Crocodile Teeth The Album goes to Johnny Wonder and Adde Instrumental—the producers of the original single. Skillibeng has also teased that an NFT will be available soon.