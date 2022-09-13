Skillibeng Collabs With Prince Swanny On New Song “Shake”

Jamaican dancehall artiste Skillibeng and Trinidad star Prince Swanny have teamed up once again on the single “Shake.” The track brings together different takes on dancehall, with Skillibeng’s trap dancehall element being blended with Swanny’s TriniBad flow.

In 2020, Skillibeng released his The Prodigy album, one of the key tracks fans latched on to was “Bad Everyday”, a team-up with Prince Swanny that quickly smashed three million views and counting.

The single released on September 9, will be the third single from Prince Swanny’s upcoming Swanology album, which has been creating quite a buzz in the industry for some time now. The new project is said to be released via Roc Nation’s Equal Distribution, which many are expecting this album will put him and TriniBad on the world map.

Born Taryll Swan, Prince Swanny possesses an irrepressible energy. The 25-year-old dancehall artiste leads an emerging pack of alternative music acts in the Caribbean mainly Trinidad and Jamaica.

The “Against The World” artiste has long been considered one of the foundation members of the subgenre of dancehall in Trinidad and Tobago. The genre has created intense debate in the twin-island republic because of how violently some of its deejays have met their end. Prince Swanny, however, has continued to press on.

Prince Swanny lyrics often delve into issues of gun violence, poverty and the daily struggles in the ghetto which resonate with youth across the region.

In a recent interview with the Star Swanny shared that he anticipated that the dancehall industry in Trinidad may double by 2023.

“Our consumption is strong both in the Caribbean and internationally. If you go on Apple Music and look at the charts for the top songs in different countries, you can see Prince Swanny music showing up all over. Things are looking up,” he is quoted as saying.

During that interview, he admitted that the genre was nowhere near Soca, as was eventually evidenced by Machel Montano’s recent sold-out Barclays concert in New York.

Swanny however added that he didn’t intend to give up on TriniBad because he thinks that everything has a season and there will be a place for dancehall in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Caribbean artistes, like all artistes, need a proper marketing strategy and a strong team behind them. Right now, I’ve got my manager, Kells, and we’ve got a strong team behind us at Equity Distribution (EQ). Things are looking up,” he added.

Swanny has come a long way since his breakthrough in 2017 with the single “Go Fi Dem” and is certainly on his way up as he is getting the chance to work with some of the hottest in the industry right now. Prince Swanny is known for both his individual singles as well as his collaborations on tracks with various artiste.

Skillibeng is one of the hottest artistes in dancehall at the moment. He was recently featured on DJ Khaled’s recent album, God Did.