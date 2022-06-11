Skeng Banned From Performing At Public Events in Guyana

Jamaican dancehall artiste Skeng has been banned from performing at public events in Guyana following a shooting incident at a concert where he performed.

The country’s Public Security Minister, Robeson Benn made the announcement while speaking at the opening of the Community Relations Department of the Guyana Police Force on Friday morning.

“No artiste like Skeng will ever come again into this country under the signature of any person from the Ministry of Home Affairs or from the Guyana Police Force.”

- Advertisement -

Benn while speaking emphasized that Skeng and any other artiste who have a record of promoting vulgar behavior will not be given permission to appear on a public stage but will be allowed to make private appearances.

“While Skeng and any other artiste who have a record of promoting vulgar and lawless behaviour including the firing of gunshots in public places will not be granted permission to appear on a public stage, they could still make private club appearances and behave as badly as they want.”

The announcement stems from the shooting incident at the Baderation concert where the artiste was performing. The incident occurred as the 21 year old was performing his popular song Protocol. The shooting caused the event to end in chaos as patrons ran for their lives.

A vendor from East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was arrested following the incident and an illegal 9mm firearm with one live round ammunition was seized.

Skeng whose given name is Kevaun Douglas is not the first Jamaican artiste to be banned in Guyana. In 2008, Mavado and Bounty Killer were both banned after a concert that they headlined ended abruptly following the firing of gunshots.

In 2011, music from incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel was also banned from playing on local airwaves in the country as a result of the influence his music had on his supporters.