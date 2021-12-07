Shenseea Wins MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act

International dancehall artiste Shenseea won the 2021 Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Award for Best Reggae Act during the awards ceremony held in London on Sunday.

The MOBO Awards is lauded as the UK’s biggest celebration of black music and culture. Shenseea is the first female artist to win the Reggae Award since its inception in 1996.

MOBO Awards made an announcement via their official Instagram page, saying “Huge congratulations on @shenseea for winning BEST REGGAE ACT…” Shenseea also thanked the awards' committee for her win.

Also sending congratulations on her historic win were several of her musical peers including Sean Paul, PopCaan, Beenie Man, and American rapper Juicy J.

The other nominees in the category this year were Skillibeng, Popcaan, Sean Paul, Spice and Lila Iké. Buju Banton won the title at last year’s awards.

The 25-year-old singer is set to release her debut studio album in early 2022, under Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants label (a joint venture with Interscope Records).

Shenseea is also up for her first Grammy award, following her two features on Kanye West’s Donda album, which is nominated for Album of the Year.