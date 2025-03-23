Shaggy to headline The Issa Trust Foundation concert on May 17th

Grammy Award-winning artist Shaggy will headline the Issa Trust Foundation’s 20th annual “For The Children” charity event, set to take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Couples Sans Souci in Ocho Rios. The event, which raises funds to support pediatric healthcare initiatives in Jamaica, will also feature special guest reggae singer Lila Iké.

Early bird tickets are available until April 1, with VIP packages starting at $250 and V-VIP tickets at $350, which include perks such as early access, a private pre-concert cocktail reception, and front-row seating. Pre-sale tickets, available after the early bird period, start at $300 for VIP and $400 for V-VIP. All ticket tiers include Couples Resorts’ signature all-inclusive hospitality, featuring gourmet dining and premium drinks.

Guests attending the concert have the option to enhance their experience with a stay at Couples Sans Souci, which is offering a special promotion: every fifth night free and a $100 resort credit for bookings made by April 30 for stays between May 1 and September 30, 2025. A similar offer is available at Couples Tower Isle, with complimentary transportation to the event.

Supporting pediatric healthcare in Jamaica

The Issa Trust Foundation, the charitable arm of Couples Resorts, is using proceeds from this year’s event to support the construction of the Mary Issa Pediatric and Adolescent Health Centre. The 9,000-square-foot facility, located 20 minutes from Ocho Rios, aims to bridge critical healthcare gaps for children and adolescents in the St. Mary and St. Ann regions. It will provide primary care services, specialty clinics in cardiology, nephrology, mental health, and oncology, as well as free vision and hearing screenings.

The foundation has been a driving force in improving pediatric healthcare in Jamaica for two decades, donating approximately $41 million USD in medical supplies and leading annual pediatric medical missions. Chairman Paul Issa expressed optimism about this year’s fundraising efforts.

“Our 2023 concert raised approximately $400,000. We aim to surpass that this year as we strive to reach our goal in securing the remaining funds to complete the Health Centre,” Issa said. “We’re honored to have Shaggy joining us to support our mission—it’s going to be a memorable and magical evening.”

For more information on tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or donations, visit the official event website.