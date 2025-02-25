Entertainment

Shaggy and Sting celebrate sound system culture on new single ‘Til A Mawnin’

shaggy and sting
Credit: Salvador Ochoa
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Fresh off their Grammy-winning collaboration, Sting and Shaggy have reunited for a new single, “Til A Mawnin”, a vibrant homage to reggae’s Sound System culture.

The track, set for release on February 27, blends Sting’s signature melodies with Shaggy’s dynamic flow, offering a fusion of classic reggae rhythms and modern energy.

The single, released through a partnership between Shaggy’s Ranch Entertainment and VP Records, is more than just a song—it’s a celebration of the global influence of reggae sound systems. Accompanied by a music video directed by Jay Will, the visuals bring the culture to life, showcasing the enduring legacy of this essential reggae tradition.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

Co-written by Shaggy, Sting, and legendary producer Henry “Junjo” Lawes, “Til A Mawnin” reinterprets the classic “I’m Not Getting Crazy” Riddim, originally backed by the iconic Roots Radics Band. This riddim has provided the foundation for reggae classics like Don Carlos’ “I’m Not Crazy,” Frankie Paul’s “Worries in the Dance,” and Yellowman’s “Getting Married.” The updated version, produced by Shaggy and Shane Hoosong, breathes new life into the dancehall staple while preserving its roots.

The track was mixed by four-time Grammy winner Robert Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.

- Advertisement -

Following the release, Sting and Shaggy will take the stage together on March 13 at the Reggae Rise Up Festival in St. Petersburg, FL, one of the country’s most anticipated reggae events.

More Stories

Brian McKnight Added to Tobago Festival Lineup

Brian McKnight added to Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival lineup

R&B singer Brian McKnight, who faced backlash and concert cancellations last year over his estrangement from his three eldest children, has been announced as...
Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

The Government of Jamaica is set to launch Phase II of the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan (JECIP), offering health coverage to members...
Duane Stephenson

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson drops fourth studio album ‘Weekend Dude’

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson has returned to the music scene with the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Weekend Dude. The 14-track...
King Swagah

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah drops inspirational track ‘Ghetto Stars’

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah has released an uplifting new track titled "Ghetto Stars," aiming to inspire and motivate listeners worldwide. Produced by J Sharp,...
Ken Parker

Jamaican Reggae-Gospel singer Ken Parker has died

Jamaican singer Ken Parker, known for his soulful voice and contributions to reggae and gospel music, died on Saturday, February 22, in Florida. He...
Voletta Wallace

Jamaican-born Voletta Wallace, mother of Notorious B.I.G., dies at 72

Jamaican-American Voletta Wallace, the mother of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., has died at the age of 72. The Monroe County Coroner confirmed to...
Jalessa Lazarus

Rising Soca star Jalessa Lazarus gears up for Junior Soca Monarch semi-finals

Trinidad and Tobago’s rising Soca sensation, 14-year-old Jalessa Lazarus, is set to take the stage at the upcoming Junior Soca Monarch semi-finals. Performing her track...
Craigy T

Craigy T drops vibrant new music video for ‘No Echo’

Dancehall artiste Craigy T has unveiled the official music video for his track No Echo, delivering a high-energy visual experience that complements the song’s...
F.Y.A.H. roots reggae

F.Y.A.H. to release debut album Free Your Authentic Heart on February 21

Jamaican roots reggae band F.Y.A.H. is set to make a powerful statement with its debut album, Free Your Authentic Heart, slated for release on...
Ambassador Extraordinary rihanna

Happy Birthday, Rihanna – The Caribbean queen turns 37

Today, the world celebrates the birthday of one of the most influential women of our time—Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty. More than a global superstar, she...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
1-USE-THIS-ONE-Shirley-Heights-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Photo-courtesy-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Tourism-Authority-2

Antigua and Barbuda to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in May

Skip to content