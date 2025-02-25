Shaggy and Sting celebrate sound system culture on new single ‘Til A Mawnin’

Fresh off their Grammy-winning collaboration, Sting and Shaggy have reunited for a new single, “Til A Mawnin”, a vibrant homage to reggae’s Sound System culture.

The track, set for release on February 27, blends Sting’s signature melodies with Shaggy’s dynamic flow, offering a fusion of classic reggae rhythms and modern energy.

The single, released through a partnership between Shaggy’s Ranch Entertainment and VP Records, is more than just a song—it’s a celebration of the global influence of reggae sound systems. Accompanied by a music video directed by Jay Will, the visuals bring the culture to life, showcasing the enduring legacy of this essential reggae tradition.

Co-written by Shaggy, Sting, and legendary producer Henry “Junjo” Lawes, “Til A Mawnin” reinterprets the classic “I’m Not Getting Crazy” Riddim, originally backed by the iconic Roots Radics Band. This riddim has provided the foundation for reggae classics like Don Carlos’ “I’m Not Crazy,” Frankie Paul’s “Worries in the Dance,” and Yellowman’s “Getting Married.” The updated version, produced by Shaggy and Shane Hoosong, breathes new life into the dancehall staple while preserving its roots.

The track was mixed by four-time Grammy winner Robert Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.

Following the release, Sting and Shaggy will take the stage together on March 13 at the Reggae Rise Up Festival in St. Petersburg, FL, one of the country’s most anticipated reggae events.