Sean Paul releases new dancehall single ‘Nah Follow Dem’

Renowned dancehall superstar Sean Paul has launched 2025 with a bold return to his roots, embracing a raw and unfiltered sound with his latest single, “Nah Follow Dem.”

Released under his Dutty Rock Productions label, the track strips away the pop-infused hooks that have defined his international hits, instead delivering hard-hitting beats and fierce lyricism that pay homage to traditional dancehall.

The song’s gritty energy is fueled by pulsating rhythms and commanding lyrics that highlight Sean Paul’s unyielding lyrical prowess. Lines like “Gwan run you mouth caz mouth make fi chat, feel man a scout then mek we check facts, lucky dem lucky me head nuh tree hot” reinforce his authenticity and connection to the genre’s roots.

A return to hardcore dancehall

“Nah Follow Dem” rekindles the raw energy that defined Sean Paul’s early career, echoing the intensity of his 2003 smash hit “Get Busy,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and remains a fan favorite with over 583 million streams. The track serves as a reminder of his versatility and his ability to stay authentic while evolving with global music trends.

As dancehall’s most commercially successful artist, Sean Paul boasts an impressive catalog of chart-topping hits and collaborations. His feature on Clean Bandit’s 2016 single with Anne-Marie has amassed 1.59 billion streams, while “No Lie” featuring Dua Lipa has earned 1.24 billion streams. Other classics, such as “Temperature” (926 million streams) and his collaboration on Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” (757 million streams), continue to dominate digital platforms.

With “Nah Follow Dem,” Sean Paul signals an explosive year ahead. In addition to his latest release, he is set to embark on a European tour alongside R&B icon Ashanti. The co-headlining tour, aptly titled “Bring It,” kicks off in April 2025 and promises a high-energy fusion of dancehall and R&B.

As he continues to push boundaries and redefine dancehall for a global audience, fans can expect more groundbreaking music and electrifying performances. With this latest single, Sean Paul proves once again that he remains a dominant force in the industry, firmly rooted in his dancehall legacy.