Rupee’s Hit Song “Tempted to Touch” Receives Gold Certification from RIAA

Soca star Rupee (born Rupert Clarke) has achieved a major milestone as his hit song Tempted to Touch has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The song, released in 2004, continues to make waves, earning a spot on Billboard’s “12 Best Dancehall and Reggaeton Choruses of the 21st Century” list at number five. It also charted at number 44 on the UK Singles Chart and number 39 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The RIAA’s Gold and Platinum Awards have been honoring music’s biggest achievers for over 60 years, and now Rupee joins an elite group of musicians who have earned these prestigious certifications.

Born in Germany to a Bajan father and German mother, Rupee moved to Barbados at a young age and eventually made his mark in the soca scene with the popular group Coalishun. He was known for hits like Ms Thundah and Ice Cream before stepping into a solo career. Although he worked as a graphic artist at McCann Erickson, Rupee left the job in 2000 to pursue music full-time, cementing his place in the world of soca.

Rupee’s involvement in Trinidad Carnival and the popular school tour with 98.9 FM in the early 2000s helped solidify his fanbase across the Caribbean. Reflecting on those years, he fondly remembers the experience: “School tour was absolutely phenomenal and a big part of who I am. Those days are forever etched in my memory.” Fans continue to cherish those early memories, bringing posters and photos to shows for Rupee to sign.

Over the years, Rupee has become a dominant force in the soca genre, earning multiple Party Monarch and Road March titles not just in Barbados, but also at West Indian Carnivals in the United States and Canada. His hit songs, including Ice Cream, Jump, and the internationally recognized Tempted to Touch, have made waves globally, solidifying his place as one of the leading artists in Caribbean music.

- Advertisement -

In 2007, Rupee made a significant contribution to the world of sports and music by co-writing and recording The Game of Love and Unity, the official song for the 2007 Cricket World Cup. The track featured contributions from Jamaican artist Shaggy and Trinidadian star Fay-Ann Lyons.

Rupee’s collaborations extend to a wide range of renowned artists from various genres, including Rihanna, Shaggy, Thara Prashad, Fay-Ann Lyons, Alison Hinds, Lil’ Kim, Daddy Yankee, Wisin & Yandel, Red Rat, and Destra Garcia. His diverse musical partnerships have further expanded his reach and influence on the international stage.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form