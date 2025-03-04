Entertainment

Reggae producer BL Tha Hook Slayer celebrates feature in Oscar-winning film ‘Anora’

BL Tha Hook Slayer
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Reggae and dancehall producer BL Tha Hook Slayer, born Bryan LaMontagne, is celebrating a career milestone following the inclusion of his song “Hit the Strip” in the Oscar-winning film Anora.

The movie took home five Academy Awards on Sunday, including Best Picture, making it the fourth film in history to win both the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Expressing his excitement, B.L. Tha Hook Slaya said, “I had a song that was in the overwhelming winner last night at the Oscars — the movie Anora. And my song ‘Hit the Strip’ alongside Brett Bull was in that movie and was the longest played song in the movie. I’m very overwhelmed with joy.” The song, performed by Brett Bull and written by Bull and LaMontagne, was featured courtesy of Crucial Music Corporation.

A breakout year for BL Tha Hook Slayer

2024 proved to be a breakout year for LaMontagne. His track “This Is How We Roll”, featuring legendary dancehall artists Buju Banton and Capleton, climbed to the No. 2 spot on the American iTunes Charts in July and returned to No. 3 in October. The song was added to BET Jams and reached No. 1 on the American Reggae iTunes Videos Chart on December 25, 2024.

LaMontagne’s music career began in Boston, Massachusetts, where he released his first song “Falling in Love” in 2004 under his Mountain Entertainment Group, LLC. In 2007, he produced “Touched Your Toes” by Armand Van Helden, a Billboard hit featuring B.L. Tha Hook Slaya and American rapper Fat Joe. That same year, he relocated to Jamaica, embracing the island’s rich musical landscape.

Following the success of “Hit the Strip” and “This Is How We Roll”, LaMontagne is gearing up for more major projects in 2025. Last year, he secured records with reggae icons Capleton and Buju Banton, and this year, he’s set to work with Bounty Killa, Ky-Mani Marley, Jah Cure, Charly Black, and others.

As for Anora, the film tells the story of a young woman from Brooklyn who finds herself living a real-life Cinderella story after marrying the son of an oligarch. The movie, which was nominated for five Golden Globes and seven BAFTA Awards, has captivated audiences worldwide, further amplifying the impact of B.L. Tha Hook Slaya’s contribution to its soundtrack.

With an impressive lineup of collaborations and a recent Oscar-winning credit, BL Tha Hook Slayer is solidifying his place as a heavyweight in the reggae and dancehall scenes, promising even bigger things in the year ahead.

