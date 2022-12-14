Rapper Offset Celebrates Birthday in Jamaica with wife Cardi B

American rapper Offset and his wife Cardi B are in Jamaica celebrating the rapper’s birthday.

In a series of posts shared on Instagram, the two can be seen in a good mood as they enjoyed their downtime on the tropical island.

The couple has been keeping fans abreast of their vacation activities,

- Advertisement -

posting clips of their romantic getaway.

In one of the videos Cardi and Offset, who turns 31-years-old on Wednesday, were seen riding in a golf cart.

The Tomorrow 2 hitmaker looked pretty in a purple top and began giggling as Offset put on his best Jamaican accent and said, “We’re on the island, catch the island.”

- Advertisement -

Cardi also shared a short clip of Offset enjoying a tasty meal on the beach in a stunning scene.

More highlights from her videos showed her sister Hennessy Carolina also enjoying herself with the group. Offset certainly seems to be enjoying the scenery as another clip showed him smoking next to the pool while overlooking the ocean.

It appeared the group travelled in style to Jamaica as Cardi shared a snap from what looked like a private jet.

A day before Cardi was back at home showing off her dazzling new set of lengthy acrylic nails on Tuesday as she got ready for the festive season.