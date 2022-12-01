Popcaan and Toni-Ann Singh release their single Next to Me

It’s the dynamic duo that we didn’t know we needed. Jamaican dancehall artiste Popcaan and Jamaican beauty Toni- Ann Singh have put their love on full display for the world to see for their single Next To Me.

Earlier this year, Singh and Popcaan sparked dating rumours after the two were reported to have travelled together on a private jet to Grenada. They have been spotted together several times since.

The pair released the new single and accompanying music video that takes viewers on a scenic ride through various spots in Jamaica.

The chemistry between Popcaan and Toni- Ann is undeniable as she is seen serenading the artiste and rubbing his chin as she comforts him. The pair was also seen sharing a tender kiss while at the river.

Popcaan took to Instagram to react to the release of the song where he shared several images taken from the video shoot showing him wrapping a scarf around Toni-Ann’s head. In another photo Toni-Ann also shared the feeling of loved emoji on a repost of Popcaan’s Story.

“Fi mi angel without the two wings,” she captioned a photo of herself and Popcaan sitting on the back of a bike.

Next To Me is produced by Anju Blaxx, while Nabil was tasked with creating the visuals of the love-story-inspired single.

Next To Me is Toni Ann’s first major release, but the beauty queen has been the subject of songs as she was the centre of attention of Afrobeats giant Burna Boy’s Toni-Ann Singh (TAS), which features Popcaan and appears on Burna Boy’s Love, Damini album.

Burna Boy is slated to perform in Jamaica for the first time on December 18. But Singh said she is uncertain if she will be given the opportunity to perform Next To Me at that concert.

Singh is no stranger to the spotlight. During the finals of the Miss World 2019 pageant in London, England, she performed an outstanding rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing. She recorded an official cover of the song later that year.

Next To Me is expected to be featured in Popcaan’s upcoming project Great Is He.

A release date for the album has not yet been made public.