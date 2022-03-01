Popcaan and Skillibeng Join Forces for Drake’s NOCTA x Nike

Jamaican dancehall superstars Popcaan and Skillibeng have joined forces with international shoe giant Nike for Drake’s NOCTA shoe line.

The Unruly Boss shared a short video clip on Instagram of the Nike promotion starring himself and Skillibeng, previewing Drake’s upcoming Nike NOCTA in the two available colors, black and white.

The teaser, shot in downtown Kingston, shows the brand’s deliberate push to involve the Jamaican culture while merging Drake’s love for the music with his style and taste.

The footwear, apparel, and equipment company posted a series of snippets with the deejay wearing the new all-white NOCTA x Nike’ Hot Step’ Air Terra shoes.

With a following of over 201 million users on their official Instagram account, Nike tagged the Unruly Boss in one of their stories slides, asking fans in a poll, “Which Color Will You Cop?”

The official release is set for a March 3 drop, according to the official NOCTA Instagram page.

Over the years, Drake has been representing the Jamaican culture through his music, whether in patois, sampling riddims, or features.

Popcaan has influence in some of Drake’s slang and a general understanding of the Jamaican lifestyle, so it came as no surprise that Popcaan, the resident dancehall representative, would be an ambassador on his shoe line.

The Unruly Boss proves that his music influences the international scene after his ‘Firm and Strong’ track was featured in the popular Power series, Book IV: Force, last Sunday.

The Nike Hot Step Air Terra design is similar to the iconic Air Max 97. The sneaker comes with a visible Air bubble in the heel and sports the signature NOCTA logo along with the metallic Nike tick.

Drake first debuted the triple white colorway of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a photo of himself in the studio last year.

In the meantime, Popcaan, born Andre Sutherland, is signed to Drake’s OVO label while Skillibeng seems to be the rapper’s favorite, having received a shout-out from him last year for his “Crocodile Teeth” song.