PEER TO PEER WITH PRODUCER TAZ

Jamaica-born Producer Taz had an early introduction to the Jamaican music scene and sound system from hanging out in local studios. At age 12 he moved to London where music became a central part of his life.

His big break came in 2004 when he worked with Grime artist Dizzee

Rascal. This success led to further production and remix work such as Ashanti’s ‘Rain On Me’ and ‘Rock Withchu’ as well as ‘Locked Up’ taken from Akon’s ‘Trouble’ LP. This earned him four platinum plaques and chart exposure on both sides of the Atlantic. He has also won the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting and composing.

How did you get your start in the business?

T: I started producing with the most popular rap artist in the UK Dizzy Rascal around the year 1999 and I used that as a leaping board to showcase my skills as a writer, producer and artiste and it made the A&R from Def Jam UK start calling. This led me to work on two remixes for Ashanti on the label Murder Inc and a 5-album deal with Def Jam UK.

What was your first notable project?

T: Being on the biggest and most significant UK Rap/Grime album by Dizzee Rascal, Boy In The Corner in 2003.

What was your first breakthrough?

T: Being an artiste on Wiley’s famous Eskimos beat who is a pioneer for Grime and most popular UK rappers/grime (equivalent to Hip-Hop’s Kool Herc). [“Eskimo” is considered to be a landmark release being one of the earliest and most influential examples of grime music and an archetype for its eskibeat subgenre. It was the first and best-known release in Wiley’s series of eskibeat instrumentals on white label vinyl which had a long-term influence on the development of the grime sound.]

What are you working on now/ next?

T: Right now, I’m working on my company which is alternative content which is a production company. We’ve taken on a Canadian artiste named Ramone. We plan on using all our resources and energy to bring him to center stage in the right way. We want to bring back the songs that people remember. Not just that bubble gum rap. We want timeless music. We’re going with our inspirations.

I’ve learned to be quiet and let the work speak for itself. I want to become a master in all the music industry. I want my journey to be one of the examples that other artistes look at, so they don’t make the same mistake. Everything has a time, and it won’t last forever. When the window is open you have to go through it. Don’t get cocky and arrogant and think it will always there because – you’ll be upset with yourself if someone takes your opportunity.

What songs are you listening to on Spotify/Apple Music/Pandora/Audiomac?

T: I don’t listen to too much music but when I do, I usually have dancehall on rotation. I love old school so Frisko Kid, Buju, Beenie Man, Terror Fabulous, Drake and definitely Tory Lanez!

Are there any artistes out there that you really want to work with?

T: Definitely want to work with Drake and Tory Lanez.

Connect with Taz on social media: @tazuk_music

Parting quote from Taz; “I’m never going to lose being an artiste but as for recording live and action, I’m good. I might spit a verse or two or do a show. I love house disco, so I’ll continue doing that, but my goal is to know the industry all around.”