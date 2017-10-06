Miami Carnival – Junior Carnival costume results

Miami Carnival 33 kicked off on September 30 at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill with the ever-popular Junior Carnival (or Kiddies Carnival) holding pride of place.

The Junior Carnival (in some places called ‘Kiddie Carnival’) is a focal point for the very young in Caribbean families and families interested in Caribbean culture. The Junior Carnival, like the adult version, is inclusive of persons from all walks of life. Both Carnivals are a festivity of the vibrant music, culture, colors, and food of the Caribbean.

Several young people paraded in colorful and creative costumes for the large audience.

The ultimate winners were:

Winner of Female Individual was Kyalah Buddington, portraying Ice Cream, Cotton Candy and Cake from the band Natural Disasters.

Male Individual winner was Nicholas Shand, portraying DJ Nico from the band Gen X Kids.

First place in King of Bands was Jaden Chan Tack as King Shaka Zulu, from the band Heritage.

Queen of Bands title went to Jazmeen De Gannes, portraying The Face of Africa, from the band Heritage TNT (captioned above).

Miami Carnival 2017 concludes this weekend with a packed schedule.

Friday, October 6

Fantastic Friday – Noon – 4 pm-Location: Central Broward Regional Park.

4 pm -11 pm: Miami Carnival (King/Queen/Individual/Panorama Competition)

Admission — Online advance tickets; $15

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Miami-Broward Official J’Ouvert

Location: Central Broward Regional Park. Time:7 am – 3 pm

Admission: $25 Online pre-sold.

Sunday, October 8

Miami Carnival Parade and Concert

Location: Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds-10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33165

Time: 11 am -11 pm

Admission: Online pre-sold – $30, VIP Experience Carnival Day – $100.

The Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing a safe, family festival in South Florida and outlying areas, fostering community pride and civic involvement, and providing critical opportunities to the Caribbean people in South Florida to share the Caribbean culture, promote cultural exchange and build economic cooperation in the multi-ethnic and multi-cultural environment of South Florida. Visit the Miami Carnival website at: http://miamibrowardcarnival.com/