Miami Carnival Recap

Miami Carnival is the ultimate cultural experience that combines the excitement of Carnival with the beauty of Miami and its well-known glorious weather. But not this Columbus Day weekend. The sun played hide and seek all weekend long. Each signature event, Junior Carnival, Panorama, J’ouvert and the main event on Sunday, a costumed parade & concert, brought visitors and participants from across the globe, and South Florida became a kaleidoscope of Caribbean fusion of color, rhythm, and enjoyment. But nothing could rain on these fêters parade.

Friday, October 7, was Panorama at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill. Participating bands were Elite Pan Stars, Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Melo Groove Steel Orchestra, and New Generation Branches with guest international bands Waiwai Steel Orchestra from Japan and Roadblock Steel and Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony from Trinidad and Tobago, plus DJ Cleve and other guest DJs. Of course, there is no carnival without stilt dancers and Broward Stilt Dancers did an impressive job gyrating way above everyone’s heads.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, October 8, the masses attended J’ouvert, and nothing could prevent them from fully enjoying the paint, bubbles, powder, and rain showers as they paraded in their respective carnival band logo-ed shirts. With everyone covered in rainbows of paint, the music blared, and people danced, gyrated, and sang. J’ouvert revelers could be seen flaunting their country flags with pride. In the pouring rain, to the normal eye, this day may have been deemed as pandemonium, but to the revelers it was pure carnival joy. Live performances were by Iwer George, Tallpree and Skinny Banton.

On Sunday, the sun no longer played hide and seek. Torrential rains came down for at least three hours causing a halt to the carnival procession. However, carnival faithfuls did not let the rain stop their lime. Thousands came out to Miami-Dade County Fair Expo to participate as the parade-revelers in their festive costumes of brightly colored feathers and beads jumped to the beat of the Soca music coming from the semi-trucks that carried the bands and DJs. As the spirit of carnival hit the large crowd, legs, hips, and arms moved to the sound of the titillating rhythm. The entertainment line-up was exceptional, and the crowd thoroughly enjoyed themselves until the end. As the spirit of carnival hit the large crowd, legends such as Iwer George, Nadia Batson, Farmer Nappy, Shurwayne Winchester, The A Team Band, Skinny Fabulous, Teddyson John, Nomcebo “Jerusalema,” Menace, Claudette Peters, Julien Believe, J. Perry, and Sizwe had legs, hips and arms gyrating to the sounds of their titillating rhythm, controversial and seductive lyrics.

It was certainly a fun filled weekend with so much great memories that revelers can’t wait for Carnival 2023.