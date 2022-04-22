Marcia Griffiths, “Gramps” Morgan and More for Willie Stewart’s Rhythms of Africa Concert in Miramar on April 30

The City of Miramar will join in the celebration of Jamaica’s 60th year of independence with Rhythms of Africa: Music Around The World 2022.

The concert, slated for the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 6:30 p.m, will showcase iconic Jamaican musicians and artists from around the world who deliver top-tier performances.

Presented by Embrace Music Foundation in partnership with the office of Mayor Wayne Messam, and under the distinguished patronage of the Consul General of Jamaica, Oliver Mair, the event is among the activities celebrating Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence this year.

“I am so excited to have Rhythms of Africa back in the city of Miramar,” says Mayor of Miramar Wayne Messam.

“This event brings together the iconic musicianship of reggae icons and our students of Everglades High School. You don’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind experience at the Amphitheater.”

Former Third World percussionist and Grammy-nominated artist Willie Stewart will lead Everglades High School students along with 20 other professional international artists and dancers in a riveting performance to take the audience on an unforgettable musical journey. Attendees will be treated to a night of intoxicating African/Caribbean rhythms, including reggae, blues, soca, samba, ska, dancehall, calypso, Latin, NOLA jazz, funk, pop, and Afrobeats.

“We’re excited about this year’s performance of Rhythms of Africa, especially as Jamaica celebrates the 60th year anniversary of Independence. This is a celebration of our music, our heritage and culture and a fitting contribution that will form a part of the 60th celebration,” Stewart said.

Adding to the richness and brilliance of the night, Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Roy “Gramps” Morgan and the legendary Marcia Griffiths will make special guest appearances.

Gramps is one of the most notable reggae vocalists of the day, with hits like the heartfelt “People Like You,” and the more upbeat and carefree “If You’re Looking For Me.” His powerful, distinctive voice is sure to enthrall the audience.

With soothing, unmistakable vocals and compelling stage presence, the indelible Marcia Griffiths will deliver a crowd-pleasing performance. Lady Marcia will pull from her extensive

repertoire spanning over 40 decades with international hits such as “Young Gifted and Black” and “Electric Boogie” as well as fan favorites such as “Tell Me Now,” “Survival,” and “Truly.” Her enchanting melodies will undoubtedly win over yet another generation of music lovers.

According to Stewart, “We know that playing and listening to music elevates the spirit and purifies the soul. It bridges gaps between individual persons and entire nations, creating opportunities to show and share and love. This is why we bring to the stage performers who have thrilled audiences not only locally in South Florida, but around the world, stars who bring their light and power to build a musical experience to enjoy and cherish, and inspire an appetite for even more!”

Rhythms of Africa: Music Around the World 2022 supports Embrace Music Foundation, a Broward-based non-profit corporation with a mission “to restore, preserve, and fortify the impact of music—education, appreciation, and performance—in schools and communities and amplify its role in the development of children and families.”

“If music is the soul of humanity, the universal language, timeless and eternal shouldn’t it be central to our children’s lives? This is Embrace Music Foundation’s raison d’être,” says executive director Steven S. Klotz.

Early bird tickets are now on sale for $20.00. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-653-8000.