Major Hype, Nadine Sutherland, & Wayne Wonder Delivered on Love and Harmony Cruise

As the Love and Harmony Cruise 2022 propels to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, cruisers tasted the entertainment package yesterday, with Major Hype, Nadine Sutherland, and Wayne Wonder kicking off the star-studded lineup.

The day’s activities got on the way with a Jerk pool party before transitioning to the International Flag Party. It was a colorful display of country flag colors worn by cruisers who danced to the DJs’ musical selection and crowd participation skills. Domino players also got in the act with the international domino tournament.

- Advertisement -

Just before dinner time, guests were treated to a bellyful of laughter from the Caribbean’s number one comedian, Major Hype. A jammed-packed concert hall of Caribbean people was in stitches for about 45 minutes as the talented stand-up comedian held back nothing to entertain the crowd. He opened by warning the audience that they should leave if they did not like what he was saying, as he would not be entertaining any “Will Smith slap” on stage. His identification of the different islands in attendance brought the flag-waving crowd to its feet, telling them that “we are one Caribbean people.” But that did not stop him from humorizing the ways Caribbean people speak, socialize, and raise their children. His humor on marriage and sex was hilarious even as he paid respects to those in the audience with long relationships. Of course, his act would not be completed without roasting those in the front seats. Quite a few people got his attention, which provided more laughter for the rest of the crowd.

After exercising their laughing muscles and enjoying a sumptuous Sunday evening dinner, it was time for musical entertainment. Nadine Sutherland delivered an explosive and exciting set that energized the crowd and wiped away any lingering feelings of ‘nigahritis’ from dinner. Her 30-minute set included some crowd favorites such as Anything for You, Wicked and Wild, Big Things, and No Long Talking. She got an even bigger reception for her top-selling singles Wicked Fi Please and Action.

When Wayne Wonder touched the stage at 9:30 pm, the crowd was warm and ready. His 18-song performance lasted for about 45 minutes, and he had the crowd captivated all the way. His energy moved through the crowd as he belted favorites such as Searching, Watching You, Saddest day, Please Me, Forever Young, and No Letting Go.

Coco Tea, who was down to perform, was a no-show last night, but his absence didn’t affect the night’s outcome. Abigail, a Jamaican from Queens, NY, was happy with what she got. “Wayne Wonder was incredible. And even though Coco Tea was not here, both performers gave me my money’s worth,” she said.

First-timers Sydney and Marshall were satisfied with day two. “From Major Hype to Mr. Wonder himself, I am happy with day two,” he told CNW. “We can’t wait for Buju, Beenie, and Beres,” Sydney added.

In just a few hours, the Love and Harmony Cruise will touch the shores of Jamaica when it docks in Ocho Rios. Tonight’s entertainment will be a seismic shift from last night’s, with dancehall icons Buju Banton and Beenie Man scheduled to deliver monster performances at 8 p.m. Both will be picked up in Ocho Rios for the show.