Koffee and Spice Announced As Reggae Sumfest Headliners

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican artists Koffee and Spice, both leading artists in their respective genres have been announced as two headliners of this year’s Reggae Sumfest.

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown” is the theme for this year’s festival and who better to headline the festival than the “princess of reggae”, Koffee and the “queen of dancehall”, Spice.

The 28th staging of Reggae Sumfest will take place from July 12 to July 18 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. On Dancehall night, July 17, Spice will lead the way and the day after, Grammy-award winning Koffee will bless the stage.

While Spice is a Reggae Sumfest veteran, Koffee is still new to the stage – this year will mark her second Sumfest performance. However, 2019 was a monumental year for both female artists so their presence will be sure to bring an even larger crowd to the festival.

Reggae Sumfest is the island’s premier music and cultural festival, exhibiting Jamaica’s finest musicians across a gamut of genres.

More artists from the lineup are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.