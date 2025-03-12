King Charles praises Bob Marley’s legacy: ‘He gave the world a voice’

King Charles has paid tribute to reggae legend Bob Marley, describing his “marvellous, infectious energy” and the lasting influence of his music.

In a new Apple Music broadcast, The King’s Music Room, the monarch reflected on Marley’s deep sincerity and how his music gave people a powerful voice.

The podcast, which premiered on March 10, features Charles’ personally curated playlist with a Commonwealth theme. With an eclectic mix of artists—including Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, and RAYE—the show highlights the King’s admiration for musicians who have shaped his travels and supported his charitable work.

Speaking on The King’s Music Room, Charles recalled meeting Marley when the reggae icon performed in London.

“Bob Marley would have been 80 this year,” King Charles said. “I remember when he came to London to perform when I was much younger, and I met him at some event. That marvellous, infectious energy, of course, he had, but also his deep sincerity and his profound concern for his community. I always recall his words: ‘The people have a voice inside of them.’ He gave the world that voice in a way that no one who heard can ever forget.”

The King’s comments came as he introduced a rendition of Marley’s hit Could You Be Loved, performed by the King’s Guard. His Majesty also reminisced about his last visit to Jamaica in 2008, when Marley’s widow, Rita, helped organize a tribute concert in Kingston. “It was one of those unforgettable moments,” he said. King Charles first met Rita Marley during a royal tour in March 2000. He was visiting Trench Town, where the British government was helping to fund regeneration work. “It’s more than words can express,” she said at the time. “It’s a great feeling and a great accomplishment for him to visit us in Trench Town.”

Beyond reggae, The King’s Music Room explores Charles’ appreciation for other genres, from ska to jazz. He praised Jamaican-born singer Millie Small for her “unexpected gift [of] an extraordinary voice” on My Boy Lollipop and highlighted his admiration for Jamaican Grace Jones’ rendition of La Vie en rose.

Throughout the broadcast, Charles emphasized music’s ability to uplift and unite. “It can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration,” he said. “In other words, it brings us joy.”

King Charles’s admiration for Marley extends beyond the music. The two men shared a moment in history at the 1980 independence celebrations in Zimbabwe, where Marley headlined the concert marking the country’s liberation.