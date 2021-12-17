Kabaka Pyramid and Deejay Theory Hit #4 With ‘Greatness’ On Global iTunes Reggae Chart

Jamaican musical lyricist and multifunctioning star Kabaka Pyramid’s new song “Greatness”, produced by Deejay Theory debuted at number four last week on the global iTunes Reggae Charts.

The club-ready and empowering, hip hop-based, reggae track’s release is the first single from Deejay Theory’s debut solo album “Everything Is Energy”, which is expected out in early 2022, on the label Original Ting based in San Francisco.

The song is available on the major streaming platforms; iTunes, Pandora, YouTube, Apple Music, Deezer, Audiomack, and Spotify.

“I sent Kabaka the demo with notes pertaining to ‘excellence’ – embodying how it feels to be a champion. Being the flawless lyricist and songwriter he is, he delivered a knockout lyrical performance for what now has become “Greatness” – a testament to hard work, perseverance, motivation, and striving for excellence in all areas of life.” Deejay Theory told CNW Network.

The beat progresses and the Liberal Opposer singer deejays, “all of my gangsters and all of my thugs, all of my warriors weh up inna the club, proud to be black, put yuh fist inna di air, everywhere mi look is another millionaire”.

Based in Kingston, Jamaica, the award-winning Bebble Rock artist rose to prominence when his song ‘Well Done’, blew up the airwaves in Jamaica and the global diaspora. Since then, his mixtape ‘Accurate’ presented by music superpower Major Lazer and Walshy Fire proved to be an instant classic amongst reggae/hip hop fans.

In 2017, he topped the Global Reggae Charts with the anthem “Can’t Breathe”, the first single off his debut full-length album “Contraband”, executive produced by Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and is a joint release with Bebble Rock Music and Ghetto Youths International.

Kabaka Pyramid, whose given name is Keron Salmon, is respected in reggae circles as a multi-functioning artist, producer, engineer, and songwriter. He was nominated for two Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) awards in 2013; winning Breakthrough Artist of the Year. He also won a Canadian Juno Award for Best Reggae Recording of the Year in 2014.

Enjoy ‘Greatness’ here