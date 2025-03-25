Entertainment

Jesse Royal introduces High Life Festival scheduled for April 19

Jesse Royal
By Toni-Ann Latty

Grammy-nominated reggae artist Jesse Royal is gearing up to launch the High Life Festival, a fresh music experience set to celebrate live music, culture, and community. Scheduled for April 19, 2025, in Kingston, the festival will feature a stellar lineup of artists, with Jesse Royal & Friends headlining the event.

The first confirmed artist is reggae legend Big Youth, with more acts set to be announced in the coming weeks. High Life Festival aims to unite some of the most influential voices in reggae, blending the genre’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary energy.

“High Life Festival is more than just a concert; it’s a call to community, a celebration of our roots, and a reminder of the power we hold when we come together,” said Jesse Royal.

“From performing on global stages to building something right here at home, this festival is a reflection of everything I’ve learned and everything I love about our culture. We’re bringing the vibes, the music, and the unity back to where it all started… Jamaica. Big Youth is just the first of many incredible artistes we have in store, so stay tuned, get your tickets, and come be part of this movement!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jesse Royal (@jesseroyal1)


With a mission to blend music, conscious living, and a spirit of unity, High Life Festival is expected to attract reggae fans from across the Caribbean and the diaspora. Organizers are aiming to create an unforgettable experience that not only honors reggae’s legacy but also introduces new sounds to a diverse audience.

As the festival date draws nearer, anticipation is growing, with fans eagerly awaiting additional lineup reveals. Stay tuned for more updates as High Life Festival prepares to make its mark on the entertainment scene.

 

