Jamaican-born Voletta Wallace, mother of Notorious B.I.G., dies at 72

Voletta Wallace
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican-American Voletta Wallace, the mother of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., has died at the age of 72. The Monroe County Coroner confirmed to PEOPLE that she passed away of natural causes at home under hospice care on Friday, Feb. 21. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Born in Trelawny, Jamaica, Wallace emigrated to the United States in the 1960s and later raised her only child, Christopher Wallace, in Brooklyn, New York. Despite financial struggles, she worked as a preschool teacher to support him, instilling the discipline and values that helped shape his iconic career.

Christopher Wallace, known as The Notorious B.I.G., was born to Jamaican immigrant parents: his mother, Voletta Wallace, and his father, Selwyn George Latore, a welder and politician. Though his father left when he was just two years old, Biggie maintained a strong connection to his Jamaican heritage and visited the island multiple times. One notable visit was in 1996 when he performed at the Sting music festival in Portmore, St. Catherine Parish, embracing his roots and engaging with Jamaica’s vibrant music scene.

Voletta Wallace and the legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G.
Following Biggie’s tragic death in 1997, Volletta Wallace became the steward of his legacy, overseeing his estate—which is reportedly worth $160 million—and ensuring his music and influence remained alive. She played a key role in producing the 2009 biopic Notorious, where she was portrayed by Angela Bassett, and continued to celebrate his contributions to hip-hop, including his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

“As a mother, I’m extremely proud of his accomplishments,” she told Billboard at the time. “It’s an astute honor, and as a mother, I’m just elated for that.”

Despite spending most of her life in the U.S., Wallace never lost touch with her Jamaican roots. She frequently spoke about the values she carried from her homeland and how they shaped both her and her son. In interviews, she often reminisced about her childhood in Jamaica and her pride in being a strong, independent woman molded by her Caribbean upbringing.

Wallace’s passing marks the end of an era for hip-hop, as she remained a beloved figure in the music industry, not just as Biggie’s mother but as a woman who fiercely protected his memory. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to family and culture.

