Jada Kingdom unleashes stunning visuals for ‘Only You’

Just a week after the high-energy release of her latest single “Only You,” dancehall star Jada Kingdom has followed up with a visually captivating music video.

The track, released under her own label, Kingdom Mab, has been making waves across social media and streaming platforms, and the new video is set to further amplify its impact.

Directed by Djuvane Armstrong, the sultry visuals showcase a sun-drenched celebration of freedom and fun, with Jada and her friends embracing the carefree energy of summer. The vibrant setting and mesmerizing cinematography hint at the artist’s ambitious plans for the months ahead, positioning “Only You” as a strong contender for song of the summer.

The single has already gained significant traction, securing spots on major playlists across multiple platforms. On Apple Music, it features on WORLDWIDE RIDDIM, RUN TINGS, TUN UP, and PRESSURE DROP, while Spotify has added it to the SILK SHEETS playlist. Jada is also prominently highlighted on the covers of Pandora’s DANCEHALL QUEENS playlist and Audiomack’s WOMEN IN MUSIC: CARIBBEAN EDITION playlist.

With “Only You” steadily climbing the charts and resonating with fans worldwide, Jada Kingdom continues to cement her status as a powerhouse in the dancehall scene. The official music video is now available for viewing, promising to further fuel the track’s momentum.