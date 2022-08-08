Jada Kingdom Secures Collab with John Legend

Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom has secured her place once again on the international scene thanks to a collaboration with internationally acclaimed US singer/songwriter, John Legend.

The song, titled Speak in Tongues, will be featured on the upcoming album Legend, the 8th full-length project from the American singer.

Legend will be released on September 9 via Republic Records and will also include collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and Saweetie.

The One Time singer posted a screenshot on her Instagram account from Rolling Stone that featured an article about the upcoming album with her name circled in red. She wrote a message to Legend saying “yu issa real yute!” and further went on to thank the members of her team, producers Verse Simmonds, Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor, and ‘Fresh’ for their love and support.

Scores of fans left congratulations under the post and wished her all the best.

One user wrote “This is where I see you, among the people whose music will forever live on. Keep going.” Another user stated “Believe in you like how i believe in myself girl long time now i been saying i see you on the international stage you have talent girl.

This isn’t Legend’s first time collaborating with a Jamaican artiste. He collaborated with Grammy-kid Koffee on the song Don’t Walk Away, off his Grammy Award-winning Bigger Love album. Don’t Walk Away was produced by Di Genius, who had also produced the album’s title track Bigger Love.

In 2020, Legend also appeared on Buju Banton’s Upside Down 2020 album for the track Memories. The duo had also collaborated in 2008 on Can’t be My Lover.

Her recent releases are GPP, Last Night, Dickmatized, and Next Time, all of which were produced by Di Genius.

GPP, produced by Di Genius, was officially released on Friday, and has already racked up over 271k views on YouTube.

