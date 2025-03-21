Entertainment

Jada Kingdom releases bold new single ‘G.A.D’

Jada Kingdom
Photo credit: Destinee Condison
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Multi-talented artist and Jamaican singer, songwriter, and producer Jada Kingdom is making waves with her daring new single, “G.A.D”—an acronym for “Girls Are Drugs.”

Released independently via Kingdom Mab, the track officially dropped following a viral snippet that has already sparked hundreds of fan-created videos on social media.

The highly anticipated song, produced by renowned Jamaican producer Yo Christon—who has worked with Vybz Kartel, Sizzla, and Buju Banton—delivers an exhilarating mix of pop-punk and dancehall. Featuring electrifying guitar riffs and driving rhythms, “G.A.D” pushes sonic boundaries while showcasing Jada’s signature vocal style and Jamaican patois-infused delivery.

Jada, known to fans as TWINKLE, embraces a fearless approach in this latest release, blending genres and offering a playful yet powerful commentary on modern relationships.

“I’ve heard some guys saying ‘Girls Are Drugs,’ and honestly, that cracked me up! If you know me, you know I’m all about celebrating the gal dem and representing, so I had to speak up,” Jada said in a statement. “If we’re going with the whole girls-as-drugs idea, let’s be real—some guys can get a bit too hooked [laughs]. It’s funny how dudes often focus on women instead of taking a good look at themselves first. I had a blast making this song, and the playful controversy around it was all in good fun. One thing’s for sure: I really went all out on that beat, and I hope you vibe a likkle bit to it.”

The single follows the success of “Only You” and the hit “Can’t Tell Me That,” both of which have earned major playlist placements, including Spotify’s ‘Fever’, Tidal’s ‘Dancehall Massive’, and Pandora’s ‘Dancehall Queen’. Fresh off a press run in New York City, Jada Kingdom is now gearing up for the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2022 EP, New Motion.

With “G.A.D” setting the tone, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Jada Kingdom.

