Jada Kingdom, Agent Sasco and Capleton headline St. Mary Kite and Food Festival

St. Mary Kite and Food Festival
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The scenic Buccaneer venue will come alive on Easter Sunday, April 20, with the highly anticipated St. Mary Kite and Food Festival. The event, a family-friendly celebration of music, food, and fun, will feature an impressive lineup of performances, including Jada Kingdom, Agent Sasco, and Capleton.

For Jada Kingdom, known for hits like Banana and Win, this marks her first-ever performance in St. Mary, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans in the parish. Also taking the stage is veteran reggae and dancehall artist Agent Sasco, whose lyrical prowess and catalog, including Winning Right Now and Banks of the Hope, continue to resonate with audiences. Rounding out the headliners is none other than Capleton, the “Fire Man” himself, bringing his signature energy and conscious reggae anthems such as Jah Jah City and Who Dem to the festival.

The festival is designed as an all-day family affair, with free rides for children and gates opening at 10:00 AM. The evening concert will kick off at 6:00 PM, offering attendees a blend of entertainment and relaxation.

For those opting for the VIP experience, the festival promises an exclusive setting complete with:

  • Tables and chairs
  • Covered areas and cabanas
  • Waitress service for food and drinks
  • Dedicated bartenders at the VIP bar
  • Selective free beverages

Security remains a top priority, with organizers enforcing a strict no-weapons policy to ensure a safe environment for all attendees.

Festival organizer Raj Richlife of RG’s Events emphasized the event’s commitment to delivering a memorable experience. “As we promised, we’re not neglecting our attendees. There will be tons of giveaways, free rides, and more—all set for Easter Sunday,” he said, adding that more artists will be announced in the coming weeks. “Bring your kids and family for a day filled with joy and surprises.”

With an exciting mix of top-tier performances, family-friendly attractions, and gourmet food offerings, the St. Mary Kite and Food Festival is shaping up to be a must-attend event for Easter weekend.

